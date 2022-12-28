Ashlin, Emma and Brinley Cody visit with Santa at the Damon Christmas parade and festival. Mom Heather Cody said, “They loved him! The little has always cried but went right up and was talking to him! She told him, ‘I want toys.’”
The first Damon Christmas parade was followed by a festival at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church pavilion, where guests were treated to face painting, pictures with Santa, games, food, vendors and hot chocolate.
Damon Dave and 10-year-resident “newcomer” Jeff Zavala teamed up to give the community of Damon a Christmas parade, with not one, but two Santas. Shivering parade watchers were treated to a procession of things draped with lights. There were horses, a low rider, a boat, four-wheelers, an ambulance, a fire truck, an RV and three traditional floats.
“For a small community like we are, we had a home run,” said David “Damon Dave” Mace. Mace owns the Open Range restaurant and Damon Collision Center. “Jeff is fairly a newcomer to Damon to me. He’s been getting involved in the community. He reached out to me to be involved with the parade.”
Zavala said the Dec. 18 parade was thrown together in a month. Zavala floated the idea after the good response from his Halloween trick-or-treating map. He and Mace met with Helen Noble and Ami Bishop George, who took charge of the festival details. Even though he wishes there was more time to plan it, the holiday event was a success judging by all the positive Facebook posts.
“Everywhere where I’ve been, I’ve been involved,” Zavala said. “Growing up in high school, I liked to stay late and help out with the special needs kids. When it comes to holidays, I like to give to the people who need it. I felt like it was something good for the kids here. The feedback from everybody that was on the parade was great. Everybody was excited for it. The floats were amazing.”
Mace agreed and was surprised at the turnout despite the weather.
“The temp dropped 10 to 15 degrees,” he said. “It began drizzling. I was concerned. My wife and (daughter) Raeley were frozen to death. I was really surprised to see as many people on the streets. The weather did not slow down the turnout.”
Zavala said he kept watching the weather because the whole afternoon looked like it wanted to rain.
“We came too far to cancel. Once I started seeing kids parked (along the route), I told my wife, let’s go,” he said.
“It was a little bit better than I expected because of the weather. We were all lined up and ready to head out, and it started raining. We made the decision to go ahead. Even the festival was great. There were a lot of people there. I’d say it was a success.”
