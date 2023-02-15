A month has passed since the West Columbia area learned about a new recycling initiative, and about 50 residences have taken advantage of the program provided by Recyclops and subsidized by Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. Now, residents have until March 20 to opt in.
“We got off to such a great start when I was in town a couple of weeks ago, but the sign-up effort seems to have stalled out since,” said Dennis Wise, vice president of sales and business development for Recyclops. “We are only about 10 percent of the way to our minimum starting point of 500 homes fully signed up.”
Wendy Irwin, public affairs representative for the Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., is behind the initiative and is throwing company support toward the endeavor.
Recyclops’ program is based on a monthly fee charged through individual contracts. Each home will decide whether to participate and be billed. The cost to participate is $12 a month.
CP Chem will pay $2 a month for the first year for the first 500 people who sign contracts with Recyclops. In effect, those homeowners will only pay $10 a month for a year.
“This area doesn’t have a sustainable recycling solution so I have been trying to think of a solution for many years by talking to different people,” Irwin said. “West Columbia has always been a big supporter of recycling and currently doesn’t have a recycling provider so I thought I could start there.”
Irwin said CPChem is committed to recycling and encourages neighbors in Columbia Lakes, Gayle Estates and the West Columbia area to participate in the Recyclops program.
West Columbia is the only city west of the Brazos that does not have a recycling program. Currently, the Bar X subdivision, Brazoria and Sweeny have recycling contracts.
Recyclops will take paper, plastic, metal and cardboard, as well as glass for an extra fee.
To learn more about the program, visit the company website at recyclops.com.
