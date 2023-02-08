West Brazoria County Drainage District 11 submitted a $5.3 million federal grant request. The scope of the work involves moving water over roughly 150 miles from the north of the district around West Columbia south past Jones Creek.
Joe Hoffman, director for Section 5, said the total cost of the project is $5.9 million. The district’s cost responsibility is 10 percent of the requested total, or $600,000. The Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and coordinated by the Texas Water Development Board, would pay for engineering studies and construction.
Hoffman said engineering consists of performing a hydrologic and hydraulic study, an environmental assessment and detailed engineering to determine the local topography and how the ditches, slough or creeks should be cleaned and regraded and/or reshaped.
“The construction work will be the most time-consuming and expensive part of the project(s),” he said.
The four major watersheds included in the scope of work in the grant request are:
West Columbia: Varner Creek and Bell Creek.
Sweeny: Stevenson’s Slough, Red Bird Ditch (dug by Abercrombie for Old Ocean oil drilling in the 1940s), Sulphur Ditch (dug by the Texas Gulf Sulphur Co. in the 1930s), Bear Creek, Cedar Lake Creek and Cocklebur Slough.
Brazoria: Jones Creek.
Jones Creek: Jones Creek.
“We’re looking for projects with the biggest bang for the buck … and move the water out of the area quicker,” Hoffman said. “We (the district) have about 350 miles of work that we manage. We probably have about a third of it clean.”
The grant money is needed because of the district’s limited revenue, Section 1 Director John Richers said.
“We can’t do it on our budget,” he said. “Texas Gulf Sulphur Ditch goes all the way to Boling. This hasn’t ever been cleaned out. That’s the main outfall that drains water all the way up to Danciger and (FM) 1301.”
Hoffman said county commissioners Dude Payne and David Linder provided letters of support, and the TWDB was helpful revising and editing the grant.
The drainage district should be notified by June or July if the request was approved.
“After we get this first grant, it will open the door for more grants,” Hoffman said. “It will be a good step in the right direction.”
Hoffman was appointed to the drainage district March 31 after Section 5 Director Stephen Hawkins resigned due to family medical issues. Hoffman is retired from Shell Brownfield Deepwater Projects, where his last position was general manager all of their deepwater projects.
