With the help of the Sweeny community, Boy Scout Nicholas Hebert finished the final steps of his Eagle Scout project, an edible trail of trees in Sweeny’s Backyard Park.
Two dozen fruit and nut trees were planted, and Hebert expects the trees to begin producing within two years.
Sweeny parks lost a lot of trees in the February 2021 freeze. Hebert received permission from the Sweeny City Council to plant saplings, replacing the downed trees with varieties that will provide fruit and nuts.
“I went ahead and planned out about 24 fruit trees, an edible trail of fruit trees to walk by, and Wells (Florist, Nursery and Landscape Co. of Sweeny), provided the fruit trees for me — and a big donor gave me a big surprise — of 22 fruit trees already paid for,” Hebert said.
Two of each nut, berry, citrus and apple tree varieties were donated, and at an average cost of $30 to $60 each, that’s a very helpful gift.
“They’ll start bearing probably next year, and then it’ll just keep getting better and better each year. In four years, you’ll have really nice trees, basically,” Wells co-owner Brian Anderson said.
Members of Hebert’s troop, as well as his father, friends of the family, Sweeny city employees and the Sweeny Lions Club, did the digging.
The city will maintain the trees after the project is complete. They’ll also be expected to clean up any excess fallen fruit that isn’t collected, but given how swiftly pecans are taken from some of the trees that already grow in Sweeny’s parks, it isn’t expected to be a problem.
“This is the last thing, then I’m Eagle,” Hebert said. “It helps my college and school. I’ll be really successful when I do dual credit in sophomore year.”
