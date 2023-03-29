BRAZORIA — Stage construction is complete and crews are moving in to decorate for the annual Brazoria Passion Play.
This year’s production will feature home-school student Barrett Langham as Jesus, for the second year, and audiences have the option to attend a matinee performance.
Kevin Martin, worship pastor at First Baptist Brazoria, is excited to add the Saturday afternoon show and overjoyed to have Langham back.
“He did a fantastic job last year, and we’re excited he’s going to be doing it again,” Martin said.
Langham finds the role somewhat daunting, he said.
“Playing this part is intimidating,” he said. “It’s definitely a learning experience to try to portray this character. That’s a big responsibility. You see the congregation come together. I get the opportunity to have a part in our gift to the community and hoping to bless others.”
This year’s play is entitled “The Promise” and elaborately tells the story of the life of Jesus from burial to resurrection. Almost 100 people, including cast, crew, costuming, handling animals, sound and technical volunteers, are involved in the production.
The play will be at 7 p.m. April 6, 7 and 9 and 2 p.m. April 9. There is no admission fee. The church is at 101 E. San Bernard St. in Brazoria, or at the intersection of highways 36 and 332.
The calendar on page 2 of this issue is full of Easter egg hunts and events throughout West of the Brazos. Some of the highlights include the annual egg hunt on the grounds of the Varner-Hogg State Historical Site, 1702 N. 16th St. in West Columbia, on April 7.
More than 17,500 eggs will be hidden around the grounds. The hunt begins at noon and will be divided by age group. The Easter festivities last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and include food trucks, vendors and old-fashioned games in the corral. The Easter bunny will be on hand, and admission is free for children and by donation for adults. For information, call 979-345-4656.
Hilltop Fellowship, at 1209 Mulcahy St. in Damon, will have an Easter egg hunt at noon April 2. Pastor Darrin George said they will be launching candy from two homemade air cannons.
“We’ve used that air cannon at Halloween and at the Christmas parade. We’re going to try to put that cannon up on the roof of the church and launch Easter eggs and candy,” he said. “The kids love it. The first year we did it during COVID, launching into kids’ yards.”
He said children who find a golden egg may win a bicycle or scooter. The event will also feature free hot dogs and drinks. Worship will be outside depending on the weather. For information, call George at 979-285-7545.
