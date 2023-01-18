Charred earth is left behind from a brush fire Tuesday afternoon as it headed onto Allen Hall’s property off FM 2611 in Western Brazoria County. Firefighters from five departments fought the blaze and were able to keep his house from burning.
RIVER’S END — Muddy turf created an obstacle for firefighters to overcome as they grappled with a pair of brush fires.
Firefighters were called out about 2 p.m. Jan. 10 to two grassfires in the same area of River’s End between FM 2611 and CR 310, Sweeny Fire Capt. Woody Tolley said.
“Because of the freeze, all the vegetation is dead and so it’s not taking much for a spark to light anything off,” River’s End Fire Chief Al Roth said. “Whether it’s intentional or not in this case, I have no clue, but it’s just the vegetation is dead so it’s not taking much to ignite and get this stuff going.”
It took two hours for firefighters to control and put out the fire because it was so muddy, Jones Creek Fire Chief Kenny McBride said.
Not only did River’s End have to call for backup assistance from Sweeny, Jones Creek, Wild Peach and Brazoria firefighters, they sought help from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department, which had better equipment to traverse the muck to get to the fire, McBride said.
Several structures were in danger of catching fire, including an abandoned trailer home, but firefighters were able to control the flames and avoid further damage, McBride said. A small shed did catch on fire and was a loss, he said.
Roth was thankful for the assistance, he said.
“When you get all of us together, we’re good at what we do,” Roth said.
