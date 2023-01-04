Pictured are members of the All-Southern Brazoria County volleyball team first-team selections. From back, left, Danbury’s Jesse Garner, Brazoswood’s Landrie Heble and Brazosport Christian’s Hannah Kimbrough. Bottom, left, Brazosport’s Emily Dohle, Sweeny’s Madison Rios and Angleton’s Isabel Avalos.
Southern Brazoria County saw much improvement this season, with seven schools advancing to the UIL volleyball playoffs. The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County’s first-team selections reflect the gains made by those programs.
Notching first-team honors were Angleton libero Isabel Avalos, Brazosport libero Emily Dohle, Sweeny libero Madison Rios, Brazoswood middle blocker Landrie Heble, Danbury outside hitter Jesse Garner and Brazosport Christian middle hitter Hannah Kimbrough.
Rios believed Sweeny improved from her junior year despite settling for a postseason spot in a play-in game for a second consecutive season.
“I thought we played better toward the end,” she said. “We had a new coach, so we had to adjust to that.”
Sweeny had a date with the Lady Pioneers at Iowa Colony High School for the right to go to the playoffs. The Lady Pioneers, playing in their inaugural UIL high school volleyball season, were full of talent, but Sweeny prevailed in four sets, then won the coin toss to be seeded third, ahead of Bay City. The Lady Dogs were in a three-way tie with Bay City and Iowa Colony for the third- and fourth-place spots.
“It felt good to win that game because we knew we were going to the playoffs after that,” Rios said.
Rios ends her volleyball career with 423 digs, 26 aces and 12 assists.
“I’ll cherish the friendships I made with them. We would sing on the bus every day we had a game, and that will be a big part of what I’ll remember, too,” she said.
