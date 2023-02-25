BRAZORIA — While Brazoria County’s rate of drug overdose deaths is slightly below the state’s and less than half the national numbers, data shows, it is not immune to the fentanyl crisis.
More than 100,000 people nationwide died of drug overdoses in 2021, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reported, with roughly two-thirds caused by synthetic opioids. In Texas, the overdose rate rose 30.6 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The crisis is not far from Brazoria County’s doorsteps either. Galveston County has the second-highest overdose rate in the state at 200 per 100,000 residents, aaccording to state data, and authorities recently discovered a fentanyl lab in Houston operating behind the facade of a rental car business.
While the numbers can be jarring, the crisis is more personal to those who lost a loved one to fentanyl.
Janice Stahl wants to do what she can to prevent more people from experiencing what she has after her son died of an overdose in 2021.
Travis Moy was a 40-year-old father of two daughters who had his drink spiked with fentanyl at a Katy bar, Stahl told the Galveston County Daily News. He died quickly, she said.
Two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 15 grains of table salt, could be a lethal dose, according to the DEA. It is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, the CDC reports.
“He never did drugs,” Stahl said. “He was at a pub and they spiked his drink and they left him to die.”
Stahl demonstrates how little fentanyl is required to be deadly by pouring artificial sweetener from a pink packet. That small amount would be enough to kill 800 people, she said.
His death has put her on a mission to raise awareness of the dangers and widespread accessibility to fentanyl. That includes hosting a public information forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Victory Church, 208 Lazy Lane in Brazoria. It will include training on how people can use NARCAN to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
“He can’t talk anymore, so my voice is going to be heard,” Stahl told the Galveston newspaper.
“I want to save someone else, I don’t want him to die in vain. If I can’t be his voice, somebody else is going to die.”
She has invited mothers who have lost children to fentanyl and someone revived by NARCAN to speak at the forum.
The event is open to the public. For information, call Stahl at 903-830-5040.
