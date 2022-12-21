Frank Leo Raynor celebrated his 100th birthday on Dec. 10 with family and friends at a party hosted by the Brazoria Heritage Foundation and his family at the Brazoria Civic Center.
During the festivities, Texas State Rep. Cody Vasut read a resolution detailing Raynor’s life of service to his country and community.
Raynor was born in Sweeny in 1922, the son of Frank Lacy Raynor and Rebecca Coleman Raynor. He grew up in Freeport, attended Howard Payne College until WWII. Then he joined the US Navy where he followed the advanced deck officers training and submarine chaser training. He deployed to San Francisco where he met his future wife, Bette Calvert. They married a week after his return from the Pacific Theater in 1946.
Raynor joined the Organized Naval Reserve in 1946 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University. He was recalled to active duty in 1950 and worked in Norfolk, Va., as assistant naval control shipping officer. He later served as an instructor at the Houston Unit of the Naval Reserve and was involved in the development of the Officer’s Manual and course material for the Naval Control Shipping Office. At the age of 60, he retired from the military with the rank of lieutenant commander.
Students will remember him as a general science and English language arts teacher in Brazoria, West Columbia and Sweeny. He is active in the Texas Retired Teachers Assn. and served as president of the Brazoria County chapter.
Raynor was also presented with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition signed by US Representative Randy Weber.
