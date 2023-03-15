FREEPORT LNG DONATES TO BRAZORIA PD

Freeport LNG gifted the Brazoria Police Department with $5,000 to purchase ballistic shields. Presenting the donation is Wendy Mazurkiewicz, left, director of Community Affairs at Freeport LNG, to Brazoria Police Chief Neal Longbotham, Brazoria City Manager Sheila Williams and Brazoria Mayor Philip Ray.
BRAZORIA — Freeport LNG donated $5,000 to the Brazoria Police Department to purchase ballistic shields for each of its marked cars.
The gift will fund three shields, said Brazoria Police Chief Neal Longbotham.
“They will be carried in the patrol cars,” Longbotham said. “They will complement what we already have, which is a ballistic helmet and a heavy-duty, bulletproof vest.”
Wendy Mazurkiewicz, director of Community Affairs at Freeport LNG, presented the police department with the check.
“The safety of the community is a core outreach program of Freeport LNG’s,” she said. “We choose to invest in our local law enforcement agencies to improve public safety. Part of that effort is the safety of the dedicated officers who protect and serve us all. These safety shields are a critical tool that will help provide protection for them in the event of an active shooter situation. When mere seconds count, it’s important that these officers have the equipment they need.
“Freeport LNG is proud to be able to help local emergency responders secure vital equipment needed so that they can respond to most any emergent situation in the interest of public safety.”
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
