Sweeny ISD completed its evaluation of Superintendent Daniel Fuller at its March 7 meeting, choosing to continue its association with the administrator hired last year.
“I got a superintendent evaluation back that was tailored on our four pillars and the board goals that I adopted in starting April 1 under the previous leadership,” Fuller said. “I’ve gotten that feedback, but also an extension of one year on my contract and ultimately aligning to a 3 percent raise, along with the faculty and staff with the district.”
Damon ISD trustees, meanwhile, did their evaluations March 9. After a dramatic turnaround in their program over the last few years from a F state rating to a high B, it’s safe to say that the board is satisfied with the performance of David Hayward, who serves as both superintendent and principal for the district’s lone school.
“My evaluation went great, and the board renewed my contract for three more years,” Hayward said.
The two are added to the list of superintendents in the area who have received at least an annual extension, including Brazosport ISD’s Danny Massey and Angleton ISD’s Phil Edwards. Columbia-Brazoria ISD’s contract with Superintendent Steven Galloway will be taken up at the June board meeting.
Galloway said, “My contract review was moved to June back in 2015.”
He added the board opted for the June date to consider the superintendent’s performance so they could consider the entire school year, including achievement and budget considerations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.