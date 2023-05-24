BRAZORIA – Moving the little caboose that sat on the grounds of the American Legion Hall turned into a big project.
Two cranes and a trailer from Crane Rental Division, Inc., of Houston, were on the site before 9 a.m. May 12 to move the 30-ton caboose onto a heavy haul trailer. However, various logistical problems delayed the crane lift. The caboose was finally lifted and on the trailer by 1 p.m., and the cranes left town. The driver of the heavy haul truck pulled out of the Legion Hall parking lot late that afternoon, leaving only the short length of railroad tracks to show that the caboose had been there for 30 years.
DeAnn Logsdon, who lives nearby, stopped to watch the progress.
“It’s a little emotional really, I don’t know why,” she said with tears in her eyes. “It’s all part of history. I just hate to see things change sometimes,” she said. “It won’t be the same for him because it will be gone,” she said of her grandson, Roa. Logsdon said she walked over with Roa so he could see the caboose be lifted onto the trailer.
The city sold the caboose for $3,300 on March 22 on an online auction site, Rene Bates Auction. The buyer was Howard Equipment Co. in Cresson, Texas.
Marc Howard, of Howard Equipment Co., said he plans to turn the caboose into a food truck.
The caboose went on the auction site after members of the American Legion Hall asked the city to move it.
Roger Shugart said, “It’s in bad shape. It’s also a hazard. Nobody wants to spend any money on it. I checked with the railroad, the people who gave it to us, and they had no problem with us getting rid of it. The legion, as a whole, almost unanimously, wants to get rid of it.”
City Manager Sheila Williams said once the request to move the caboose was made by the American Legion Hall, she began asking local groups if they wanted it.
“We tried to give it to a military museum in Richwood. We tried to give it to the Heritage Foundation and also the train museum. We offered it to other museums. The only problem is they had to move it. Moving it is what costs so much. It takes a lot of upkeep, and we just don’t have the funds to do it. When we couldn’t find anybody to give it to, the council told me to put it up on Rene Bates Auction site.”
The caboose was given to the city by Missouri Pacific Railroad in 1993. The serial number, 13777, means that the caboose was one of 350 models from 1976 to 1979. The caboose was nicknamed the Roughneck Express in 2011 when the city gathered enough donations and community support to repaint it maroon and white, the colors of Columbia High School.
Many other vehicles stopped so people could take pictures. Some visited with the mayor, Philip Ray, who came by to discuss the logistical situation with the haulers.
John Krenek, by all accounts the area’s biggest Roughneck fan, stopped by to visit with city workers and watch the cranes at work. He lamented the fact that so many big landmarks are being removed: the Brazoria Bridge, the caboose, Greater St. Paul’s Church.
“What’s next?” he asked.
