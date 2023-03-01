BRAZORIA
The 1 9th annual Heritage Day Celebration on Saturday will feature the best of Texas — food, family fun and free entertainment.
“My favorite thing is to watch the families and the kids enjoying it,” Foundation President David Jordan said. “This event has never been a fundraiser for the foundation. This is a celebration of Texas history. It coincides with March 2 — Texas Independence Day. This is a way to give back to the community and show them what the Heritage Foundation is doing to preserve our history, our unique place in the founding of Texas as a nation, and as a state.”
Chamber Executive Director Ashley Lancaster said the parade has more than 25 entries, including the Columbia High School drum line, always a crowd favorite. The parade route is from South Highway 36 at FM 521 and ends at the intersection with Highway 332.
The festival will be at the Brazoria Civic Center, which will be covered with vendors, history booths, kids’ activities and much more.
The festivities begin with breakfast in the Bob Cat Café from 7 to 9:30 a.m.
Vendors will open their booths from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All kids’ activities, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., are free. History demonstrations, Bebe’s Barnyard Petting Zoo, free games, free pony rides and more will be scattered around the grounds. The chamber will offer pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a drink for $10 for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria. Check out the Birds of Prey show at 2 p.m. The car and motorcycle show is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“I love the fact that it’s free and everybody can come out and watch the parade,” Lancaster said.
At least 14 historical groups will be set up to demonstrate some aspect of life for early Brazoria settlers. There will be 22 crafts vendors selling a variety of homemade items like knives, jams, clothing and more.
Bob Schwebel has been involved with the Heritage Foundation for 20 years, and although he no longer holds an official title, he is always the biggest cheerleader.
“It’s all pretty much a free event, and the public gets exposed to our heritage and the Heritage Foundation at the old school,” he said. “To see the kids come out and be able to ride horses, all that’s for free. That’s something that the Heritage Foundation and its sponsors wanted to do to give back to the community.”
The annual gun show will take place inside the civic center gym from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Entry is $5 and covers both days.
“There’s a variety of used guns, new guns and accessories like scopes,” organizer Denise Gotcher said. “There are several custom knifemakers and store-bought knives also for sale. We have about 60 tables and several booths.”
This year, Friends of the NRA will have a table and a drawing for a gun. Gotcher said their main objective is to sponsor kids’ education in the hunting and sporting fields. Money earned from the event will stay local, she said.
An auction will include a chest with an assortment of ammunition. Raffle tickets are available at the door. The drawing will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
All activities take place at 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. The event is sponsored by the Brazoria Heritage Foundation and the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce.
For information or to participate, call Ashley at 979-798-6100 or brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net. For questions about the car and motorcycle show, call Dale Libby at 979-236-5393. Call Bruce and Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103 with questions about the gun show.
