WEST COLUMBIA — Heavy equipment, mounds of dirt and piles of road materials line the sides of Highway 36 from Brazoria to West Columbia. The decades-long wait to expand the highway has begun.
From Port Freeport to Highway 59, the Texas Department of Transportation is widening Highway 36 to improve traffic flow during hurricane evacuations. The current highway through West Columbia is four lanes, and construction will widen that to include a center turn lane and an overpass at Highway 35.
To prepare for construction, centuries-old oak trees were removed, buildings were torn down and utilities are being relocated. The highway department estimates the project will be finished at the end of 2025.
West Columbia City Manager Debbie Sutherland said, so far, the only inconveniences reported are “disruptions in telephone, cable, and internet line breaks and water line breaks.”
The construction comes as Columbia-Brazoria ISD is designing a safer traffic pattern for the high school’s entrance from Highway 36 as part of its $79 million bond to rebuild Columbia High School. Superintendent Steve Galloway said he and other members of the district met with transportation department and its contractor’s representatives last week to discuss the project and how it will impact the school’s plans.
“The entrance/exits to the CHS campus will remain open and should not be an issue,” Galloway said. “The sidewalk from CHS to the stop light for crossing to the McDonald’s side of the road will be removed. There will be no student pedestrian activity allowed during the project construction. A new sidewalk will be in place at the completion of the project.”
Transportation Depart-ment Public Information Officer Danny Perez said the department will coordinate with the school district to minimize impacts.
“For example, some of the work on the access to the school will be scheduled during various school breaks throughout the year,” he said.
North of the high school, an overpass will take Highway 36 across Highway 35. Property owners sold their rights of way to the state several years ago, including the Gulf Coast Christian Center, which owns the triangular-shaped piece bordered on the north by Highway 35 and the west by Highway 36.
“They’re going to take about 25 or 30 feet of our parking lot for the highway,” Pastor Bob Hankins said. “I don’t know if they’re going to cut off Ottis Lane or not. They will tear down the little antique store.”
Ottis Lane runs behind the church parking lot, and Perez said access from Highway 36 to the side street will “remain in place.” As for the antiques store, it will be removed this year.
“Currently, we do not have a firm schedule to provide regarding the demolishing of this building,” Perez said. “However, we anticipate it happening sometime later in the year.”
Hankins said he did not anticipate any problems with parking for church services, but the church will have to move the playground equipment.
“They will take about half of our playground. We’ll have to move it. We’ll have to take down the merry-go-round and what have you,” he said. “They haven’t really contacted us. I just know what I do from the paper. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t know when. It’s going to be quite a change.”
The Christian Center also owns the Iglesia Centro Cristiano across the street. Hankins said their parking lot was lost in the sale of the right of way so the church built another parking area behind the church more than a year ago.
Coburn Chiropractic Center, just north of Highway 35, will be one of the closest buildings to the future on-ramp for Highway 36. Dr. Bob Coburn has been in the building since 1979 when he bought it from Dr. Mayfield.
“He built that when I was in high school, in 1968,” Coburn said. “My mother worked for him. That’s how I got into chiropractic.”
After 44 years in practice in the same building, Coburn said he may redesign his office, moving the entrance to the side or even the rear of the building.
“So, the northbound ramp will go right in front of our office. According to them (TxDOT), the curb will be a minimum of 12 feet from the property line. The blessing is, it will be the on ramp.
“I don’t know if we can survive that. Honestly, if it gets too rough, we’ll just have to move someplace in town. That’s what we’ve resigned ourselves to. I don’t want to retire. I still love what I do.”
The highway department invites the public to a community meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the West Columbia Civic Center, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Representatives from the department and the contractor, Webber, LLC, will be available to answer questions and will have maps to share.
To see timely updates about the project, including road closure information, visit www.houstontranstar.org/construction. Scroll down to “SH-36 in Brazoria County” for status updates.
