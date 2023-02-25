FOLLOW THE WORK Keep track of the Highway 36 expansion project at apps3.txdot.gov/apps-cq/project_tracker.
WEST COLUMBIA — The topic of the community meeting was the expansion of Highway 36, but the majority of the audience asked questions about water.
Texas Department of Transportation officials as well as contractor, Webber, answered multiple people during Thursday’s forum who asked how the expansion of the highway and installation of sidewalks would affect drainage on the south side of town.
“What kind of drainage is going to be there?” asked Keith Stephens, whose house and barn have direct access to the highway.
Billy Todd asked if a drainage study had been completed, and Gary King wanted to know what changes would be made to the highway from FM 522 to Wild Peach, where the highway is essentially a levee.
Yes, a drainage study was completed, said highway department Brazoria Area Engineer Maria Aponte.
“For the design of this project, actually we were here last year. We had a meeting with council members, with the mayor, with city hall,” Aponte said, “(and) we made sure that whatever we are installing is going to keep the same capacity or improving the capacity we have.”
City Manager Debbie Sutherland pointed to past flooding as one of the issues West Columbia officials discussed with the highway department.
“When Hurricane Harvey occurred right there at 36 and Dance, it did narrow down to almost nonexistent; we had barely one lane,” Sutherland said. “We made sure TxDot was very aware of that situation so that they could appropriately plan for any improvements in that area because this is an evacuation route and so they have to make sure that it remains open.”
Folks who live in the Green Meadows subdivision or anywhere south of Dance Drive were not reassured.
“In your study, you need to find out if it’s going to drain more efficiently or the same because the same doesn’t seem like it’s going to work well here,” one resident said.
King explained his worries in more depth.
“The area I’m talking about is just south of this area we’re talking about tonight and will affect the south side of West Columbia,” he said. “At 522 going south, nine-tenths of a mile, there’s a bridge that allows the water to equalize the east side of 36 to the west side. Basically, it’s a levee, it meets all the definitions of a levee. Are y’all going to have parallel bridges where the water will flow through … cause culverts aren’t going to handle the volume of the Brazos River when it gets up.”
Jason Case, highway department project manager, explained the agency’s approach.
“What we’re doing is building embankments the way it is now,” he said. “However, we’re going to add two additional bridges to that, so we’ll replace that one side-by-side where it’s divided and then we’re going to build one on either side of that.”
The answer elicited a “good job” from King.
Sutherland added another worry about potential flooding on the south side.
“That is a concern because that is one of our major outfall areas, and when we have flooding, that whole area goes underwater,” she said. “Even during construction, one of the concerns I had is how is that going to be addressed during construction, especially if we have a storm come in and the water starts backing up.”
Aponte said managing drainage is part of the construction plan.
“This is going to sound crazy,” King said, eliciting laughter from the room.
“Three-tenths of a mile south of 522, there’s a roadside sign, Lady Bug advertising. All of us on the south side of West Columbia are familiar with this sign because when the water level gets up to the bottom of that sign, houses on the south side of West Columbia are taking on water.”
He and other audience members said this scenario happened twice in recent memory, during the 2016 flood and in 2017 during Hurricane Harvey.
“You have flood gauges on the Brazos River, but that sign will tell you,” King said.
Aponte said a hydraulic study was done for the project and it took into account rainwater runoff.
“We take into consideration the runoff, and then it goes to the outfall. We don’t control the outfall,” she said.
She said she would consult the study and forward the results to Sutherland.
Representatives from the highway department and Webber will be housed in the old Jumbo’s building, next to Snowflake Donuts, for the duration of the project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.