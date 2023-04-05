Jackie Gotcher moved to Danciger in 2012 and quickly realized her internet service provider, Sprint, did not provide adequate coverage at her new home. The family switched to AT&T and uses a hot spot.
“We run our house off a hot spot,” Gotcher said. “We probably could get a satellite, but I hadn’t heard great things about it. That’s been our only option.”
Gotcher said there are four people in her house using the internet, including her two kids who are on their Chromebooks for school.
“It can get bogged down. We got an unlimited data plan when we started,” she said. “We got grandfathered in when the plans changed, and it would be a nightmare if we had to pay for as much data as we use.”
Gotcher had not seen Brazoria County’s request for residents to take part in a survey about reliable and affordable internet.
The county’s public information officer, Sharon Trower, said she created the survey for the county and is working with the engineering firm CobbFendley to complete a comprehensive study of the county’s internet resources. CobbFendley is compiling and analyzing all the data.
The deadline to participate in Brazoria County’s survey is April 14. The survey is being publicized through the county’s social media accounts, email blasts to county library patrons and on the county web page.
Trower said the goal is to ensure Brazoria County has strong, high-speed internet access across the county. Based on raw census data and comparisons of other regions, thousands would benefit from available, affordable broadband. Many are not served and are underserved.
“We are asking citizens to complete an online survey so the county can understand Internet access and needs. The more people who complete the survey and test, the better picture the county will have of its strengths and weaknesses for coverage,” the introduction reads. “The survey will also include a speed test to pinpoint exact speeds of internet service. This data will help the county potentially secure funding for a broadband project.”
Mary McLaren Jones, general manager for Brazoria County Freshwater Supply District 1 in Damon, said Consolidated Communications is the only internet service provider in Damon.
“Our internet depends on where you are,” McLaren said. “For a rural area, having something is better than nothing, but there is always room for improvement. If there is potential for securing funding for enhancing internet coverage in Damon, I think it is important for the Damon community to fill out this survey.”
The broadband maps are available to the public so they see what providers have listed as providing coverage in their area. Inaccuracies in this data could lead to a loss of funding eligibility for local communities in Brazoria County if an area is deemed “served” when it is not. To review the data submitted for any address and assess the challenge options that may be applicable, visit: BroadbandMap.FCC.gov
Congress allocated a historic $65 billion to expand high-speed internet through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; $42.5 billion of it will be available to states and territories through grants, and Texas is expected to receive billions of dollars, according to the Texas Tribune. State lawmakers are also considering House Bill 9, which would let voters decide whether to spend $5 billion in state money to expand internet availability. It would be the largest state investment in broadband to date, according to the report.
The Federal Comm-unications Commission recently developed new Broadband Availability Maps which will be used across the U.S. to allocate federal funds for broadband infrastructure deployment under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The data in these new maps are submitted by internet service providers and include specific details on the coverage and internet options offered at individual homes and businesses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.