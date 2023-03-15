WEST COLUMBIA — Kristi Hoss Schiller, founder and owner of K9s4COPs and K9s4KIDs, was presented with the community service award by the Asa Underwood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Community Service award recognizes those who make a significant contribution to the betterment of the community.
“Kristi is the embodiment of a true Texas lady, from her larger-than-life personality to her absolutely can-do attitude,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “Over the years, Kristi has championed over a dozen causes focusing on children, mental health, law enforcement and academia, but she is most known for, and the reason she is being celebrated here today, is for the creation of the nonprofit K9s4Cops where she serves as founding chairman.”
Schiller’s K9s4COPs website points out that K9-trained dogs, cost between $15,000 to $45,000 per dog. The upfront expense of a K9 is prohibitive to many departments, but most can afford the required care, ongoing training and transportation. K9s4COPs bridges this gap.
“We just hit the $4 billion mark in contraband seized. We’ve taken over 200,000 guns. We protect 2.5 million students a day,” Schiller said. “One thing I believe in is these dogs. These dogs don’t care who you vote for. They don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. They work for the love of a tennis ball.”
Through a grant process, K9s4COPs has awarded more than 300 K-9s to public safety agencies and school police departments in the U.S. and one to France since its inception in 2010, he said. In the fall of 2013, Schiller launched K9s4KIDs, which provides K-9s to school police departments.
“Today, K9s4KIDs has granted 33 school K-9 officers to school districts and universities across the United States including four, soon to be five, at Texas A&M University. She’s given eight K9s to Brazoria County,” Sebesta said.
Brazosport ISD K-9 Officer John Burmeier attended the event, bringing K-9 Officer Lucy, a product of Schiller’s program.
“We’re very blessed to have Lucy in our school district keeping our kids safe,” Burmeier said. “I get feedback constantly about kids that don’t bring drugs to school. Honestly, I’ll be the first to admit we don’t find a lot of drugs at school, and that’s a great thing. That’s in large part because of K9s4COPs. These kids know that this dog can show up on campus any day any time. We’ve assisted highway patrol, City of Lake Jackson, City of Clute. We’ve assisted customs. We’ve assisted CBISD.”
Schiller is a member of the Asa Underwood DAR, grew up in Freeport and attended Columbia High School for one year, in 1987.
