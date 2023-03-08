BAY CITY — Columbia set a record for the most state qualifiers in a season, and Sweeny brought the most lifters to the Class 4A-Region 4 meet March 1 at Bay City High School, resulting in one returning to the state competition.
The top two lifters in each class and anyone with a qualifying total advance to the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State meet March 17 at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Brazosport, Sweeny and Columbia had a combined 45 lifters compete at regional.
COLUMBIA
The Lady ’Necks ended a good day on a high note, with 15 lifters finishing and five making it to state. Qualifying was Madison Smith at 97 pounds, Karmen Hanzik at 123, Samantha Palacios at 220, Haley Jones at 259 pounds and Honey Hart in the super heavyweight.
“It was a crazy meet,” Columbia coach Willis Johnson said. “I felt like we did good. The regional meet is tough, but they competed well, and they all left it out on the floor.
“We made some mistakes, and I made some myself, but we will learn from them. I just like that our team helps each other out and builds each other up.”
SWEENY
Senior Berlynn McLaren qualified in the 198-pound weight class after finishing second with a personal-best 715 total pounds. Her squat was 260, a personal-best 145-pound bench press and 310 on the deadlift, Sweeny coach Stan Howard said.
“We had 18 girls make it to regionals, and that’s unheard of, and we had two teams because you are only allowed 12 members to a team,” Howard said. “The girls have placed in every meet this year. This was a tough region with so many strong girls, but several girls placed well in Class 4A-Division II.”
Others who placed included Kamryn Brown, sixth; Priscilla Camacho, third, Katelynn Landriault, KiKi Santimauro and Kaelyn Wiginton, fourth; and Kennedy Tucker, fifth.
