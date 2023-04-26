BAY CITY — Southern Brazoria County will be well represented at next week’s Class 4A-Region 4 meet in Kingsville after many top performances April 19 in the District 25/26-4A-Region 4 Area meet at Bay City High School.
Iowa Colony placed fourth in the girls standings with 56 points, followed by a tie for fifth by Columbia with 50, Sweeny was eighth with 39 and Brazosport took ninth with 36.
The Pioneers also placed fourth with 58 points, followed by Columbia with 26 for 11th place, Brazosport with 24 for 12th and Sweeny finished 13th with 13 points.
Local teams competed against schools from District 25, comprised of Wharton, Needville, Sealy, Bellville, El Campo, Brookshire Royal and Navasota.
The top four athletes in each event qualified for the Class 4A-Region 4 meet April 28-29 at Javelina Stadium at Texas A&M University in Kingsville.
COLUMBIA
Londyn Brown qualified in two of her three events Wednesday, including winning the high jump by clearing the bar at 5 feet, 4 inches. She placed third in the triple jump, measuring 36 feet, 4 inches.
Columbia had a pair of runners-up Wednesday.
Alyssa Lewis finished with a time of 59.52 in the 400-meter dash, and senior Savannah Ward will be making her third and final trip to regional after her put of 34 feet, 4 inches got her second in the shot put.
Freshman Cade Thoe advanced to regional in the pole vault with a third-place height of 16 feet, 7 3/4 inches and Bryalon Thomas placed third in the 200-meter dash at 22.43.
Sophomore Katelyn Keen will compete in two events at regional after placing fourth in the discus (96-07) and the shot put (33 feet).
Rounding out the Columbia qualifiers is the Roughnecks 400-meter relay team of Justin Cottrell, Thomas, Kai Castile and Travis Schoppa, taking fourth in 43.44. The ’Necks quartet beat out Brazosport by .30 seconds.
Other athletes who finished but did not qualify included fifth place, Laysa Stanford, 2-mile run, 16:16.01; Blake Osteen, high jump, 5-6; Brown, long jump, 16-7 3/4; Cottrell, Thomas, Castile, Schoppa, 800-meter relay, 1:30.80; and Najet Bryant, Carter Rife, Lela Erwin and Lewis, 1,600-meter relay, 4:19.89; sixth, Erwin, 880-meter run, 2:34.14 and 1-mile run, 6:09.93; seventh, Abigail Miksch, 100-meter hurdles, 18.31; and eighth, Muddassir Adbullah, 110-meter hurdles, 16.77; Ryder Burrow, shot put, 40-9; Natalie Sharpe, Alexia Lewis, Brown and Alyssa Lewis, 400-meter relay, 51.11; and Ramya Riggins, Brown, Bryant and Alexia Lewis, 800-meter relay, 1:50.89.
SWEENY
Sweeny had three athletes finish runners-up in their respective events and sent five to regional. Three advanced in the hurdles, with Ma’rya Quarles finishing runner-up in the 100 meters in 15.53 and Alecia King keeping her high school career alive with a runner-up time of 49.30 in the 300 meters. Amya Joseph finished one second behind King for third.
King will also compete in Kingsville in the long jump after placing third with a leap of 17 feet, 1/4 inches.
On the boys side, Jaxen Schroeder advanced by clearing the ball at 12 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault for second place.
Rounding out the qualifiers is Kayla Eulenfeld in the discus. The junior placed third with a throw of 103 feet, 9 inches.
Those who finished but did not qualify included fifth place, Hevan Bell, high jump, 4-8.00; Shania Woodard, 100-meter dash, 12.80; Gavin Massey, discus, 126-08; Cayden Jones, triple jump, 42-11.00; sixth, Lynly Salas, discus, 92-00; Cameron Alexander, high jump, 5-6.00; seventh, Quarles, triple jump; 32-05.00; Joviana Bermudez, 2-mile run, 20:18.26; Symphony Hysten, Emma McCurdy, Belle Seibert and Joseph, 1,600-meter relay, 4:29.16; and eighth, Zach Liserio, 2-mile run, 12:03.01; King, 100-meter hurdles, 18.69, and Schroeder, Kyler Head, Tayshaun Lang and Montrey Scott, 1,600-meter relay, 3:3928.
