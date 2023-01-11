Leaders from West of the Brazos public school districts say this legislative year will have an impact as far as funding and teacher compensation, and they will be keeping watchful eyes on the activities in the Capitol.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
With a $79 million bond to overhaul Columbia High School approved by voters in November, the district is ready to finalize plans for its design and construction.
“We’re replacing about 80 percent of our instructional environment at Columbia High School. And so that’s huge for us,” Superintendent Steven Galloway said. “The main part of that facility was originally constructed starting in 1960, so we’re really going to make some drastic changes there and we’re really looking forward to that.”
The board will choose a general contractor for the project at its next meeting, he said.
The district is also looking for a new athletic director and head football coach to fill the position in the next few months after Brett Mascheck resigned, which Galloway says always heightens the community’s interest.
Academic progress also is being noticed, he said.
“Barrow Elementary has been one of our struggling campuses in the past and we’ve made some huge gains academics-wise there,” Galloway said. “And then we’re just looking forward to that continued progress, and then hopefully having progress across the district as well.”
Teachers play a vital role in the district and he hopes the legislature provides the district money to do more for them, Galloway said.
DAMON ISD
The district finally was released Dec. 10 from the mandatory Texas Education Association monitoring and targeted improvement plan instituted when it received an F rating in 2018.
Although stressful for staff and Superintendent David Hayward, who joined the district in January 2019, it has not been a bad thing as the district received a grade of 86 in its last assessment, school board President Helen Noble said.
“It’s the amount of reports that have to be generated for a one-person show,” Noble said. “A lot of people don’t realize what Mr. Hayward has actually had on his shoulders. … We’re such a small district, and we didn’t have the finances to be able to hire, so all of the accounting fell on him.”
With the aid of curriculum consultant Lisa Spain, who found up to 13 different curricula being used and streamlined them, Noble said the district is back on track.
Another resource is the completion of solar farms, two of which are built and two more are being constructed, that are helping to generate revenue for the district.
A new digital marquee on the front of the school is exciting for them as well, Noble said.
“We have on order a reader sign that goes in the back where the car rider line is,” she said. “We’re looking at that coming in February or March.”
There are also some campus improvement plans in the works, Noble said.
“The kids are excited. You can see it on their faces,” she said. “It’s filtering down from the board to the admin all the way down to the little kiddos.”
SWEENY ISD
The district does not have anything major on the horizon for 2023, but there are a few improvements being made that should excite residents.
They are focusing on the student management systems and the financial system by Skyward Qmlativ, also known by staff as Right on Q, Communications Director Nicole Larson said.
In 2023, the district will also roll out a new website to improve communications with the community as well as create organization and better system processes, Larson said.
“Sweeny is a great community. It’s a great district,” she said. “I’m actually really excited for rolling out the new website and making improvements to their student management, making it more robust in our financial system. I think it will be really great and positive, moving forward for the ’23-24 school year and be great for our staff, our faculty and even parents.”
Sweeny also onboarded new superintendent Daniel Fuller last spring, and Larson believes they’ve really strengthened the district’s foundation and educational experiences for the students, she said.
“We’re continuing on focusing and making our students and our staff our top priority and providing them excellent educational opportunities, so we are very excited about what 2023 will bring,” she said.
