Mary Jo Powell Honored For Work on The Hut

BRAZORIA — The grounds of the Brazoria Heritage Foundation were the setting for a celebration of preserving Black history, and the friends and family of Mary Jo Powell made sure she felt appreciated.
As a part of Black History Month celebrations, Powell was honored for her efforts with the Brazoria Civic Club to save The Hut in Old Town Brazoria. She received a proclamation from Brazoria Mayor Philip Ray.
“We must not forget the men and women who worked tirelessly for freedom, civil rights and equality for all people and whose deeds helped to broaden and enrich American culture,” Ray said as he read the proclamation. “Her motto is, ‘There is a blessing in everything; you just must look for it.”
Powell answered with a stirring speech to Black youth.
“You can give up or you can keep striving,” Powell said. “I am praying that you will keep striving. Make us proud that you are African American descent and that you will do everything in your power for all people not just people of color.”
The building Powell is trying to restore, The Hut, is the oldest standing building of the only school that was available to Black students before desegregation took place in Brazoria. It was named after Henry Ossawa Tanner, a renowned Black artist from Philadelphia born in 1859. According to Powell, it’s a mystery why they decided to name the school after Tanner, but its history is still standing in Brazoria.
The Hut is the second building used as a Black school in Brazoria for elementary-aged students up to the seventh grade. Black students who wanted to extend their education past that level would have to travel to West Columbia to attend high school, as there were no other schools for the segregated community at that time.
The building had several other uses after a new Henry Tanner school was built in the 1960s and was no longer needed for education. It served as a meeting place for the first Boy and Girl Scouts in Brazoria for Blacks as well as a place for church gatherings and wedding receptions. The building has been moved twice, with its original location facing Velasco Street.
David Jordan, president of the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, is going through the rigorous process of having the site receive a historical marker and be included along the Old Town Historical Trail.
Powell is working with the Brazoria Civic Club and Brazoria Heritage Foundation to raise from $100,000 to $125,000 to purchase, restore and maintain the building for future visitors to experience the building’s historical value.
Powell believes future generations will benefit from knowing what their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents experienced, which is fading because people are “dying off” and there hasn’t been enough recorded on Black history in Brazoria, Powell said.
To help the group, learn more about the history of The Hut and raise money for its restoration, reach out to Powell at 72clydeallen@gmail.com or 979-418-8156.
