Lynn Simmons Smith was busy snapping photos of the five living honorees at Mims’ 40th annual Juneteenth celebration. One of those honorees was Carrie Thomas, 102, matriarch of Zion Temple AME Church and the Mims Community. Apostle Kelvin Hall assists her as she stands to be recognized.
Mims Community Juneteenth Celebration Committee Treasurer Ruby Johnson presents 99-year-old Henry Jones with a certificate which honors him as a Mims Community native and patriarch of the Jones family.
BRAZORIA — The pavilion behind the Mims Community Center was packed and overflowing onto the lawn and under the trees for the 40th celebration of Juneteenth. About 200 people gathered to celebrate the 158th anniversary of the day people who were enslaved in Texas learned that they were free.
June 19, 1865, was the day that Gen. Gordon Grainger, with a 2,000 Union troop regiment, landed in Galveston, along with roughly 30,000 freedmen soldiers of the 25th Army Corps (the colored corps) and issued General Order No. 3 freeing the enslaved in Texas. Soldiers spread across Texas enforcing the order that was signed by President Abraham Lincoln more than two years earlier.
