BRAZORIA — The pavilion behind the Mims Community Center was packed and overflowing onto the lawn and under the trees for the 40th celebration of Juneteenth. About 200 people gathered to celebrate the 158th anniversary of the day people who were enslaved in Texas learned that they were free.

June 19, 1865, was the day that Gen. Gordon Grainger, with a 2,000 Union troop regiment, landed in Galveston, along with roughly 30,000 freedmen soldiers of the 25th Army Corps (the colored corps) and issued General Order No. 3 freeing the enslaved in Texas. Soldiers spread across Texas enforcing the order that was signed by President Abraham Lincoln more than two years earlier.

Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.

