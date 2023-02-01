WEST COLUMBIA — Work will resume at the new Christian Center building and a new ambulance is being delivered across the street to the neighboring Central EMS. The windfall is all thanks to the Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust, which disbursed the money last month.
The senior center received $2 million from the trust in December 2020. With the money, the organization purchased 8.76 acres across from Central EMS on 13th Street and began construction. A retention pond was dug, and the building’s 24,000-square-foot metal exterior was erected. However, work came to a halt this past fall.
Columbia Christian Senior Center Director Pat Eddy said construction had “pretty much shut down” as the cost of materials and shortages drove up prices.
“We’re excited that they’re working on it again,” she said. “The main thing is we’re trying to get it (the new building) enclosed.”
Eddy said the center recently received $434,500 from the trust. The doors and windows were ordered, but the engineers said “we had the wrong kind of windows” which further slowed progress.
“We don’t even have electricity over there yet,” she said.
The building also needs plumbing and a parking lot before the Country Store can be operational.
The Country Store is the center’s thrift shop and main money-maker. The center previously operated the store at 317 E. Brazos Ave. for 32 years until the building was sold by its owner, the Gulf Coast Christian Center. Now, the senior center runs sales of Country Store merchandise on advertised Saturdays in its current building at 629 E. Bernard St.
Once complete, the new building will house a commercial kitchen, dining room, bathrooms and showers, a generator, storage, a stage and the Country Store.
Currently, the senior center is operated by more than 75 volunteers and Eddy. They serve more than 60 meals a day, five days a week. The majority of meals are delivered around town.
John G. Phillips III, a trustee for the Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust, said he is pleased with the senior center’s mission and glad the trust could help them.
“They are doing the very things that Miss Kittie wanted done — helping the aged and the indigent,” he said. “Their entire program is based on the needs of the elderly and those in need — the meals on wheels, the lunches at the center and everything. They need a larger facility and better equipment to fill the needs of the elderly.”
In addition to the senior center, the trust donated almost $200,000 to Central EMS for a new ambulance.
CEMS Executive Director Cathy Greiner said the trust is a generous, repeat donor.
“We send them a wish list, and they do what they can for us. They provide us annually with a very generous gift,” she said.
CEMS will take delivery of a 2022 box ambulance in the near future. Delivery has been delayed because of the storm system that battered Texas on Jan. 24.
Phillips said the trust also donated 2 acres at CR 25 and CR 18 for a medical helicopter landing zone. He said helicopters currently land in the intersection, dodging trees and power lines.
“That intersection is already on LifeFlight as a landing zone. They already have that in their system so they have the coordinates to get to it, but the goal here is to get the helicopter off of the road so they’re not landing right there with the electrical poles.”
Greiner said the dedicated landing site also will save precious time in emergencies.
“If we fly out a cardiac patient or trauma — that gets them closer to Level 1 care faster,” she said.
