SWEENY — Construction is underway and 2023 will see the rise of a new Sweeny Community Hospital. After more than 50 years of service, the hospital is being replaced.
Watch the work progress through the Sweeny Hospital Construction Camera streamed on YouTube. Kari Schroeter, hospital marketing director, said the camera went live Jan. 9.
Hospital CEO Kelly Park said construction crews are readying the former front hospital parking lot to put down the new pad.
“By mid-February, we should have a slab,” she said. “The rain has put us back a little bit.”
Schroeter said the goal for 2023 is to stay on target with the budget and to stay on schedule for the completion of the build.
Inside the hospital, the mammography department received an expansion of services.
“We recently expanded our imaging department to diagnostic mammograms and breast ultrasounds from two times a month to four days a week,” Schroeter said.
Diagnostic mammograms are used to follow up on a suspicious change during a screening mammogram. Women with very dense breast tissue may be asked to follow up with a diagnostic mammogram.
Park said the expanded service means people can be seen quickly and get results the next day.
The hospital also is focusing on bringing back events and community engagement that COVID-19 canceled. The first of those is the Pink Lady Luncheon, which is set for Tuesday, Feb. 10. The fundraiser will feature a light lunch, a few raffle baskets and a style show courtesy of Madeline’s of West Columbia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.