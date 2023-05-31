Keynote speaker for the Sweeny Scholars Luncheon was Haley Taylor-Schlitz. She is the youngest Black person to graduate from law school in U.S. history earning her law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law in May 2022 at the age of 19.
SWEENY — The 28th annual Sweeny Scholars Luncheon hosted by Phillips 66 and Sweeny ISD took place May 15 at the Sweeny Community Center. The Sweeny Scholars Award recognized 26 high school seniors who completed a specific, rigorous curriculum that provides a high level of skills and readiness necessary for the workforce, college or military.
“Sweeny ISD is incredibly proud of the students recognized as Sweeny Scholars. These students went up and beyond the required curriculum to distinguish themselves as leaders among their peers,” said Nicole Larson, Sweeny ISD communications director. “It is exciting to witness what the future has in store for this group of students.
