Sofie Delia was born in Vienna, Austria, on Feb. 4, 1846. Vienna was a center of art and culture, the home of Mozart, Beethoven and Sigmund Freud. This cultured lady would become a pioneering surgeon in Texas, leaving behind a legacy as big as the state.
Sofie was the daughter of a physician. In 1915, she told the Fort Worth Telegram that there were 21 doctors in her immediate family. Not surprisingly, she married a physician, Dr. Moritz Herzog, at the young age of 14. The couple had 15 children, including three sets of twins, although eight died in infancy. When she was 40, in 1886, her husband took a position with the U.S. Naval Hospital in New York City, and the family moved to the United States. Moritz died a year later, in 1887, according to local historian and retired Brazoria librarian Dortha Pekar.
“Herzog began to study medicine in New York. She returned to Vienna for further study and earned a medical degree from the University of Graz,” according to the Texas State Historical Association Handbook of Texas article written by Elizabeth Silverthorne.
According to Houston History Magazine’s July 2016 edition, “She returned to Vienna to study and in 1871 received her midwifery certificate. When she returned to the United States, she began seeing patients, and, in 1894, went on to graduate from the Eclectic Medical College of the City of New York. Listed as both a midwife and a physician in the 1886-1887 Hoboken, New Jersey City Directory, Sofie practiced medicine in New Jersey for nine years.”
Pekar’s research shows that Herzog’s youngest daughter, Elfriede Marie, met Randolph Prell, a merchant from Brazoria, while she was teaching school and he was visiting relatives in Philadelphia. The couple were married in Hoboken on Jan. 22, 1894, and moved to Brazoria. In January 1895, the couple had a son, Randolph Prell Jr.
Sofie followed Elfriede and Randolph to Brazoria, setting up shop as a physician, first in Elfriede’s home and eventually building her own clinic.
Texas Co-op Power magazine writer Gene Fowler wrote in February 2012 that “Randolph objected to the presence of a smallpox patient, whom Dr. Sofie was treating with an experimental ointment she had concocted herself, she built her own residence and medical office on Brazoria’s Market Street. The structure included an operating room for her surgical practice and a drugstore where she mixed her own medicines — and, of course, her museum of medical specimens, animal skins and wild critters stuffed and posed just as they had looked in life.”
Pekar writes, “At first the natives were shocked at the idea of a woman doctor and by her unconventional behavior. Her hair was cut short and she wore a man’s hat, and for ease in mobility she rode horseback astride, wearing a split skirt.”
No doubt everything about Dr. Herzog shocked Brazoria, but the lady doctor’s medical skill overcame any prejudice, and soon, residents were asking for “Dr. Sofie.”
Herzog was most famous for her ability to save gunshot victims. Doctors at that time typically probed, often with dirty fingers and instruments, into the victim to extract the bullet. Patients frequently died of infection. Herzog pioneered a technique where she suspended the patient above the bed and allowed gravity to pull the bullet back through the wound, thereby “bringing the bullet to her.”
Pekar’s research unearthed Herzog’s course of treatment, which she shared at the South Texas Medical Association conference in 1897:
“… when I have arrived, I inquire how the shooting was done, position of the person, distance, Winchester or pistol. I never probe. I desire that the bullet shall come to me, and I never failed to get it. I have lived in Brazoria for twenty-two months, and during this time I have been called in fifteen times to remove bullets and twice for shot. I got the bullet out ever time, and never lost a case…”
Not only was she invited to speak, but she was inducted and became the first female member and the first woman to be elected its vice president in 1903.
The bullets Herzog coaxed from her patients remained with her. She had 24 of them sent to a jeweler in Houston, who strung them into a gold necklace. The doctor wore the necklace with pride and even instructed that she be buried with it. She is interred in Old Town Brazoria in the Catholic Cemetery at Star and Travis streets.
Bay City’s Daily Tribune, from April 11, 1907, announced that Dr. Herzog was appointed surgeon of the St. Louis, Brownsville & Mexico railroad.
“The doctor is a woman physician and enjoys a large practice in the Brazoria section, and is also well known to the medical profession of Texas, having been vice-president of the State Medical association and the author of a number of papers on medical subjects that have attracted broad attention. The latest honor bestowed upon the doctor is well deserved,” according to the report.
When the railroad’s executives back East realized their new surgeon was a woman, they asked her to resign.
“She had used her initials on the contract,” said Susan Harang, wife of direct descendant Randolph “Randy” Harang.
She promptly refused, saying that she expected no concessions because of her sex and that if she was unable to do the job, they could fire her. She worked for the railroad until she had a stroke at the age of 78.
In addition to her medical practice, Dr. Herzog ran a pharmacy. She also built a hotel, the Southern, across the street from her office, and she built and furnished the Protestant Episcopal Church, St. John’s Parish, after arguing with her Catholic priest about the state of its cemetery. Herzog and her descendants, including her youngest daughter Elfriede, now lie in that cemetery. The Episcopal church was destroyed in the 1932 hurricane.
Dr. Herzog was a woman of many interests. Her drugstore and medical office were filled with things she collected, like walking sticks from all over the world. The walls and floors were covered in stuffed birds and animals and the skins of snakes which she mounted on wide, red ribbons. The preserved 7-foot alligator was an eye-catcher.
She also preserved oddities from her medical practice, including a baby with two heads and three arms. Most of her collections were given to John Sealy Hospital in Galveston upon her death. The Brazoria County Historical Museum has the doctor’s bag, donated by descendant Eulalie Prell Crosland in 1985, and her alligator bag, complete with feet. They are currently in storage.
At age 67, Herzog married Ellersly plantation owner Marion Huntington on Aug. 23, 1913. She commuted 7 miles to her office in the area’s first car, a Ford Runabout. She died at Methodist Hospital in Houston on July 21, 1925, and is buried in the Old Town Brazoria Cemetery.
Listening to stories about Herzog from her granddaughter, Christine Prell Harang, Susan Harang learned interesting tidbits about the famed woman doctor.
“One of the things that she required of the family was that they spoke German at the dinner table —– always,” Susan Harang said. Also, “Her tombstone does not have her name spelled correctly. They think it was to dissuade grave robbers.”
Susan and Randy Harang’s daughter, Hilary Robinson, named their daughter Sophie.
A Texas State Historical Marker was dedicated at the Old Town Park, 1001 N. Market St., on Feb. 4, 2017, close to the site of Herzog’s medical office. The Dr. Sofie Herzog room at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation Museum will be renovated soon. The room is set up to look like the doctor’s medical clinic. The museum also has the doctor’s buggy she used to make house calls.
