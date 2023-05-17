Pride Day Walk of Honor Sweeny honors 2023 Walk of Honor recipients

SWEENY — Among all the festivities during Sweeny’s annual Pride Day on May 6, three people were inducted into the Sweeny ISD Walk of Honor.
The 2023 honorees are educator Margaret Robbins Gee, alumni Connie Cummings McAda and alumni Everett (Ebbie) Brown Neptune.
Adam Robbins accepted the award for his aunt, educator Margaret Robbins Gee, who died June 20, 2015. She was a teacher for 22 years at George Washington Carver High School, coached basketball and became a fourth-grade teacher at Sweeny Intermediate when Carver closed in 1966.
As the Carver girls’ basketball coach, she led the team to the 1A Prairie View Interscholastic League first runner-up in 1953 and the championship title in 1955, bringing the historical honor home to the Carver Wildcats. She received numerous awards and recognitions and was inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2022.
McAda graduated valedictorian from Sweeny High School in 1982. She was involved in band, was head cheerleader, a member of the National Honor Society, served as class president and more.
McAda was honored as the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year in 2015 and 2018. Her Walk of Honor nomination noted McAda “is one of Sweeny’s most enthusiastic and vocal supporters, pushing for and pitching in for all the students’ success. She hopes to be remembered with her fellow 1982 classmates as ‘First to GATA and last to forget.’”
Mary Sue Pinckney Neptune accepted on behalf of her husband, Everett “Ebbie” Brown Neptune, who graduated in 1957 from Sweeny High School. Neptune died June 22, 2012. He attended Sweeny schools from 1948-1957. As an outstanding football player, he was known as “King Neptune.”
As head coach and athletics director, Westlake won 19 UIL state championships, the UIL Lone Star Cup award and numerous other honors. In 2002, Westlake named its new football field “Ebbie Neptune Field” in recognition of his longtime service and dedication. He retired in 2003 and was inducted into the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Honor in 2004.
The Walk of Honor Committee selects three inductees every year in one of three categories: educator, alumni or supporter. Nomination forms, paver project information and more is available at sweenyisd.org. Nomination forms are accepted between the first Monday of June and first Monday of February of the following year.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
