WEST COLUMBIA — The First Capitol of the Republic of Texas will host the Southwestern Trail Riders on Saturday as they start their 50th year of riding to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Riders will begin to gather for the ride Friday. They will set up camp at City Councilman Robert Thomas’ home at 329 Ellis Lane. Thomas said he has a pasture and arena behind his house.
“A few years ago, they didn’t have space they could count on to come back to each year,” he said. “I have about 15-20 acres behind my house, so I let them camp there. When they come in, it will be hundreds and hundreds of people come out and a zydeco band will come Saturday night.”
J. Paul Jr. & the Zydeco Nubreeds will begin performing at 10 p.m. Saturday. The dance is open to the general public.
Thomas said West Columbia will notice the trail riders circling through town Saturday as they take about 30 to 40 children on a “Circle Ride.”
“They’re going to change their route this year, and they’re going to take the kids in and show them the history of the Rosenwald school,” Thomas said.
The Circle Ride departs Ellis Lane about 9 a.m., depending on weather conditions, and rides through West Columbia. Children will be flag bearers, scouts, riding horses and driving the wagon, full of kids. They will stop at the Columbia Rosenwald School which is behind the Columbia Historical Museum at 247 E. Brazos Ave. so the children can tour the historic Black school.
Trail Boss Rosetta Gray said the Circle Ride is an incentive for the kids.
“If you get good grades, are obedient at home,” they are invited to ride, she said. “Once they come out there and see it, they are so enthused. So many of the parents call and say, ‘He’s so much better, so much more obedient.’ “
Gray said neighborhood children who want to come out and ride are welcome to the campsite Saturday morning.
In addition to celebrating their 50th year on the trail, the group has set more records. Gray is the first Black female trail boss in the history of the HLSR trail rides, and her assistant, Elizabeth “Liz” Cook, is also the first Black female assistant.
The Southwestern Trail Riders will leave West Columbia on Sunday and head to the McBeth Community along Highway 35, where they will camp overnight at the RV Ranch.
