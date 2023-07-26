Brazoria Heritage Foundation President David Jordan, right, smiles from ear-to-ear July 15 as the auctioneer joked and teased the full house into bidding more at the 19th annual Santa Anna Ball. The foundation raised more than $50,000 — a record-breaking total. Jordan, in costume, is a registered member of the Choctaw-Apache tribe out of Ebarb, Louisiana. He is also a direct descendant of Geronimo on his dad’s side.
Darrel Wayne Davis and his dad, A.W. “Bubba” Davis, bid on silent auction items July 15 at the Santa Anna Ball. Darrel Wayne Davis is a Marine sergeant stationed in California, and he made a surprise visit home to see his grandmother on his birthday.
During the live auction, costumed Brazoria Heritage Foundation Vice President Ray McGaughey shows off a Bergara B-14 series rifle donated by Brazoria Telephone.
SUSAN AVERA HOLT/West Brazos Weekly
BRAZORIA — The auctioneer was funny and the bidding was fast, and the Brazoria Heritage Foundation raised more money than it ever has in 19 years of throwing the Santa Anna Ball.
This is the first year David Jordan has been solely responsible for the foundation. Robert Schwebel stepped down as CEO of the organization this year, leaving the day-to-day running of the nonprofit to Jordan. The two have been especially close this last year as Schwebel taught Jordan everything he knows about the eccentricities of the 1933 campus and the state-of-the-art sound board in the John Greenberg Theater.
