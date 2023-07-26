BRAZORIA — The auctioneer was funny and the bidding was fast, and the Brazoria Heritage Foundation raised more money than it ever has in 19 years of throwing the Santa Anna Ball.

This is the first year David Jordan has been solely responsible for the foundation. Robert Schwebel stepped down as CEO of the organization this year, leaving the day-to-day running of the nonprofit to Jordan. The two have been especially close this last year as Schwebel taught Jordan everything he knows about the eccentricities of the 1933 campus and the state-of-the-art sound board in the John Greenberg Theater.

Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.

