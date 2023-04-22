BRAZORIA — School safety and property taxes figured heavily in the discussion Thursday night during a political forum to introduce candidates in contested races to Brazoria voters.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD Trustee Position 5 candidates James D. Broussard, who is the incumbent, and Savannah Stewart spoke at length about school safety in their introductions and during audience questions.
“There are some things that I am not happy with, and I feel like I have failed as a board member, and I will tell you, that’s safety,” Broussard said. “We have a huge problem. Our junior high school is out of control. We’re going to have to take care of that. We need to invest in our police officers. The investment is not there. Trust me folks. It’s not there. Our high school is out of control.”
Broussard has served one term as a trustee. He has three children in the district and disagrees with his wife, who wants to keep their children in C-BISD.
Broussard was vocal about his desire to see campus police officers inside the schools.
“Many of you folks don’t know that police officers are not inside of our schools. They were told to stand out back, and if we need you, then we’re going to bring you in,” he said.
Stewart is also a mom to three children. She works at St. Luke’s Health Brazosport in management.
Stewart was also vocal about school safety.
“The particular things that caused me to want to run for this position are experiences at the junior high — things are kind of out of control there,” she said. “There’s bullying that takes place. I feel that there are some students who are being left behind, and I want to help them get the services they qualify for. School safety is obviously at the forefront of most people’s minds right now.”
Stewart said a lot of parents are aware of the safety concerns and lack of police presence.
“I 100 percent think there should be a police presence inside the school,” she said. “The junior high just sent out their safety survey for the parents to fill out, and I sat down with mine and we filled it out together cause I’m not going to speak for them. Some of the questions were asking how my child feels and they don’t feel safe.”
Brazoria City Council
Position 1 incumbent Bill Lott has been on council for one term. He retired from Brazosport ISD’s maintenance department after 30 years. He said he wants to see the city’s infrastructure projects through to completion and believes the current council and city manager are doing great work.
“Sheila and all of our guys on council … are working really hard. I’m just here to serve,” he said.
Challenger Dustin Weisinger, 41, is a married father of four who has worked in the area for about 23 years. He currently works in sales engineering for Btel. This is his first time to run for office. Weisinger said he is running for office to serve his community.
“I feel like I can offer the city some fresh new ideas and help the city achieve its goals for the sewer system, roads and other infrastructure that the city operates,” he said. “I’d like to see maintenance plans set in place to ensure that our assets and infrastructure remain functional and in good working order.”
Port Freeport
The Position 1 at-large candidates include incumbent Shane W. Pirtle and challengers Kim Kincannon and Manning Rollerson III. Pirtle could not attend because of a prior commitment to the Texas Port Ministry’s banquet. His wife, Linda Little Pirtle, attended on her husband’s behalf took. Brazoria Heritage Foundation President David Jordan, who moderated the event, said Rollerson did not acknowledge the foundation’s invitation and did not attend.
Kincannon and his wife, West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon, have three children. He is retired from Dow Chemical and served two terms on the C-BISD board of trustees.
If elected to the Port Commission, Kincannon said he has four main goals:
“Make Port Freeport self-sustaining and zero the tax rate.”
“Reduce wasteful spending” such as full-time benefits for part-time commissioners. “The commissioners have voted themselves insurance plans — medical, dental and vision insurance — and those are subsidized by the taxpayers,” he said.
Introduce term limits
Grow the port
Linda Little Pirtle said Shane Pirtle has been on the Port Commission for two terms. He is also the chairman of the 36A Coalition, a transportation advocacy group that promotes a highway corridor linking Port Freeport with Highway 6 north of Hempstead.
“Port Freeport was set up as a taxing entity,” she said. “The only way to change the current structure would be to go back through the Legislature.”
The property tax rate has gone down 34 percent since 2013, she said.
Linda Little Pirtle also responded to Kincannon’s assertion commissioners who receive insurance are subsidized by taxpayers.
“Taxes are not used to pay for the employees’ health insurance. Taxes are used only for channel navigation-related items,’ she said.
About 25 people turned out for the two-hour forum.
“I think it all went very well,” Jordan said. “The candidates themselves all acknowledged each other and were very cordial. The general public was cordial. There were good questions. Overall, I think it was a very successful event. If the board will allow us to do it for other elections, we’ll probably host more of them.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.