Sweeny ISD announced its latest slate of Walk of Honor inductees. The winners will be inducted during May’s annual Pride Day festival, and each will have a monument at Sweeny High School honoring all their accomplishments.
The honorees are educator Margaret Robbins Gee, alumni Connie Cummings McAda and alumni Everett (Ebbie) Brown Neptune.
Gee graduated from Prairie View A&M and later received a master of education from Texas Southern University. She joined George Washington Carver High School as a teacher for 22 years, also coached basketball and became a fourth-grade teacher at Sweeny Intermediate when Carver closed in 1966.
Gee’s nominator notes she was generous, a truly passionate advocate for the students and always concerned about students’ well-being. As the Carver girl’s basketball coach, she led the team to a 1A Prairie View Interscholastic League first state runner-up finish in 1953 and the championship in 1955, bringing the historic honor home to the Carver Wildcats. She was a disciplined coach and emphasized the importance of higher education.
She received numerous awards and recognitions and was inducted posthumously into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2022. Gee was also involved in her community and church as a mentor and positive role model for the Carver community students. She had an illustrious and exemplary career as an educator. Gee died June 20, 2015.
Gee and her husband Everett raised her nephew, Adam Robbins, as their son. Robbins graduated in 1964 from Carver. He nominated Gee for the Sweeny Walk of Honor as well as the Hall of Honor from Prairie View.
“She was a really good, down-to-earth person. I miss her every day. She really taught me a lot like she taught those girls a lot,” he said. “She was dedicated to her profession and she was dedicated to her profession as a coach. I have really fond memories of her and those girls. We were one big family. You couldn’t ask for two better parents. They treated me just like I was their son. They taught me values that I hold on to today. They meant the world to me.”
The second honoree, McAda, graduated valedictorian from Sweeny High School in 1982. She was involved in band, was head cheerleader, in National Honor Society, was class president and more.
“We started (Walk of Honor) in 2017. I was invited to be on the committee. I’m still on the committee, and I’m actually committee chair, so it’s really strange that they inducted me,” McAda said. “Well, I said y’all have to be kidding me. There are so many from Sweeny who are so worthy, but a lot of them need to be nominated. There are so many who deserve to be in there. It was definitely an unexpected honor. You’re humbled because there are so many good people in Sweeny.”
Peggy Ellis is the founder of the Walk of Honor committee, and she knows just how McAda feels. She was inducted last year. Ellis said she knows McAda is deserving of the honor.
“Connie is a ball of fire. She does everything,” Ellis said. “She’s smart as a whip. She can do most anything. She’s a wonder woman. She really is,” she said with a chuckle.
McAda received her bachelor’s from Southwest Texas State University and joined Dow Chemical as a software developer, where she is a global process automation leader after 34 years with Dow. She volunteers extensively with Sweeny ISD, including serving nine years on the board of trustees, Walk of Honor Committee founding member and chair, Political Action Committee chair, Career and Tech Advisory Council, booster club, Project Graduation and Band Parents Association. She has also spent eight years on the Sweeny Little League board, including serving as president, and 15 years organizing her church to provide gifts and food for families in need.
McAda was honored as the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year in 2015 and 2018. Her nomination noted McAda “is one of Sweeny’s most enthusiastic and vocal supporters, pushing for and pitching in for all the students’ success. She hopes to be remembered with her fellow 1982 classmates as ‘First to GATA and last to forget.’”
Neptune graduated in 1957 from Sweeny High School. Neptune passed away June 22, 2012. He attended Sweeny schools from 1948-1957. As an outstanding football player, he was known as “King Neptune.” He graduated from Texas Lutheran College before returning to Sweeny as part of the 1966 Class 2A state championship football coaching staff. In 1969, he joined Westlake and began building the program that became one of the most successful in the state.
In 1982, Neptune began four years as the head coach and athletic director and was twice elected Centex Coach of the Year before becoming the first full-time athletic director for the district. He served 22 years in that role while promoting success in all sports for boys and girls. Westlake won 19 UIL State Championships, the UIL Lone Star Cup award, and numerous other honors.
In 2002, Westlake named its new football field Ebbie Neptune Field in recognition of his longtime service and dedication. He retired in 2003 and was inducted into the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Honor in 2004.
The Walk of Honor Committee selects three inductees every year in one of three categories: educator, alumni or supporter. Nomination forms, paver project information and more is available at sweenyisd.org. Nomination forms are accepted between the first Monday of June and first Monday of February of the following year.
