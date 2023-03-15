Orion, mascot for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, picked second-grade student Jaxon Dunning and third-grader Alloria Thompson, to tell everyone what they learned about being a Space Cowboy during Thursday's program at Sweeny Elementary.
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys visited Sweeny Elementary on March 9 as a special treat for students who completed a four-book reading goal.
Students were able to visit with the team mascot, Orion, and received two free tickets to a Space Cowboys baseball game at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. The Space Cowboys are a Minor League Baseball team and the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros Major League Baseball club.
So many students made the four-book goal that the cafeteria was full of kids from pre-K through fourth grade.
“We put a large priority on reading initiatives. So, this was a way to make reading a priority,” Sweeny ISD Superintendent Daniel Fuller said. “They had to read four on-grade-level books, and they learned from Orbit about key habits to be successful like a Space Cowboy, like setting an example, putting a priority on education and making an impact in their community.
“It’s all about getting books in front of kids and inspiring them to read more.”
Fuller said the district has several programs to encourage students to read, including a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. There are also “Take a book. Leave a book stations” throughout town, including one outside Stewart’s Food Store. There is even a book vending machine in the elementary school lobby.
Multiple times a year, everyone in the school district stops everything and reads for 15 minutes. The next Drop Everything and Read is April 12.
