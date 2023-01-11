Water, drainage and streets are top of mind in Sweeny; however, its new city manager has her eyes on some high-impact beautification and revitalization projects in 2023 as well.
The city’s 2019 Water Infrastructure Project, under contract with Texas Pride Utilities, was expected to be completed in 12 months, but 39 months later, contractors are still in town. City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said the project is about 50 percent complete, and residents will see Texas Pride laying the new trunk line down Main Street within the next few weeks.
While awaiting word on a Texas General Land Office grant, city employees are talking to the county about much-needed improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, which went under more than 6 feet of water during Hurricane Harvey. Council is looking at putting up a fillable berm around the plant to protect it from rising floodwaters.
“We are eager to get a determination on a grant from the GLO,” she said.
Perhaps the most exciting topic on the 2023 calendar will be improvements to the community center and library.
“We just had a project kick off for community center/library exterior improvements,” Koskiniemi said. The project committee wants to hire an artist to paint a mural, then make exterior improvements that include replacement of the metal siding, roof repairs as well as weatherproofing and general clean up on the outside of the building.
Koskiniemi said a future council agenda will include providing more leniency for food trucks and the creation of a food truck park.
The loss of a home to fire recently revealed the need for more fire hydrants.
“We will be submitting a Community Development Block Mitigation Grant for additional fire hydrants in an underserved part of town,” she said. “As we saw last Sunday night when the Sweeny Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire, they laid over 500 feet of hose to reach a home which unfortunately was a total loss.”
