SWEENY — City Council received an update from Water Equipment and Treatment Services owner Keyur Gorji, for whom the city approved a payment of $93,700 for the repair and rehabilitation of two of the city’s three water softeners. The work is expected that this will help alleviate, but not solve, the city’s issues with manganese and iron in the water.
Gorji told council during its April 24 meeting that he’d ordered the resin media needed for the softeners, to replace the media which had been flushed into the city’s ground water storage tanks due to a malfunction.
What Gorji and the city did not know at their prior meeting is that the city’s third softener, which was supposed to have been unconnected due to unfulfilled Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements, had actually been connected and had also suffered damage. The repair will require additional funding.
“So the brown water just corroded it?” Mayor Jeff Farley asked.
Gorji verified that was the case. The bottom had rusted out and needed replaced, he said, in addition to the lost media.
While the water had cleared up temporarily when the softeners were bypassed, the water had returned to a browner state in recent days as the city had, at TCEQ’s request, used more chlorine which proved to be an accelerant for the oxidation process of the metals causing the muddy appearance.
City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said the city was going to try to cut down on the amount of chlorine in an attempt to mitigate the effects while still following TCEQ’s instructions.
