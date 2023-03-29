SWEENY — Dakota Matcheski’s eighth-grade students were studying science at 8:30 a.m. Most teenagers are bleary-eyed at that hour, and learning about an abstract concept would be a challenge. Indeed, last year at this time, Matcheski said teaching 13- and 14-year olds about atoms and potential energy was difficult.
“Last year I struggled with some of the abstract concepts that we are required to teach, because they are hard for students to visualize. That’s when I got the idea for VR headsets,” she said.
VR stands for virtual reality. Virtual reality headsets look like high-tech goggles that essentially show a movie that makes students feel a part of the action. The movie is so lifelike a few of Matcheski’s students became a bit motion sick watching the VR roller coaster. She advised them to take the headset off for a minute and paused the roller coaster while she taught them about potential energy.
“Our hope is that with the VR headsets, we can provide our students with experiences to help them move from memorizing concepts to understanding them,” she said
Student Luke Kee was all in.
“It makes a whole difference,” he said. “If you listen to what she’s trying to explain and imagine it, it’s a little different than if you actually see it. There’s detail. There’s sound. Science is really fun, because everybody in the class is talking about. It actually gets our attention.”
Matcheski has a class set of the VR headsets and this lesson about energy was the second time her students had used VR in her classroom. The headsets, and accompanying software programs, were paid for with a $10,000 grant from the Sweeny ISD Education Foundation. The Sweeny Junior High science department was awarded the funds in October.
“So last year, my kids struggled so much with atoms,” Matcheski said of her idea to ask for grant money for the VR headsets. “We used these, and as soon as they took (the headset) off, the kids were like, ‘Oh yeah, I got it.’ ”
Student Ana Patino agreed.
“I really liked the atom one about how many neutrons, electrons and protons it had. It helped me, because the colors… helped me better remember,” Patino said. “I think I’m into science. I think I like science. It gets exciting for me when she says we’re going to use the headsets. It’s very interesting learning this way.”
Superintendent Daniel Fuller was on hand to see the VR headset lesson in action. In a previous district he worked in, students used a cruder form of the headset, but he said this is far superior, giving the teacher control of the technology.
Fuller watched Matcheski’s laptop as she worked the room so he could see what the students were seeing. When the roller coaster reached the top of the track, Matcheski stopped the program and began asking students questions about potential energy.
“She has the ability to pause the lesson to ask questions,” he said, and all the students are virtually on the same page.
The same grant distribution that gave the junior high science department $10,000 also saw $10,000 given to Sweeny High School teachers Drusilla Vinson and Jason Miller to underwrite the production of the musical “Oliver!” The show was performed in January.
Sweeny Elementary librarian Linda Leopold received $1,500 to start a third-grade pilot book club. The program is off to a slow start due to a back order of materials.
