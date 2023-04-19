SWEENY — Progress is evident at the site of the new Sweeny Community Hospital campus. Hospital CEO Kelly Park said construction is on schedule and within budget.
“The excitement continues around the hospital new build. We are watching the progress happen daily,” she said. “We know that throughout this build, our community will have questions and we will do our best to address them.”
Park said contractors are working on underground utilities and framing the slab. Several community members have asked on the hospital’s Facebook page about the slab and whether the height would pose any drainage issues to its neighbors.
“The current hospital is being constructed according to requirements set by FEMA and TxDOT,” Park said. “Our knowledgeable architects and civil engineers, CallisonRTKL and LJA Engineering, have ensured us that, based upon studies, the current build will not increase a risk of flooding for the hospital or surrounding areas. New culverts are being installed to ensure proper flow. The hospital and new building team have ensured that all proper measures have been taken including having a third-party review and sign off on the plans.”
Contractor Tellepsen (Builders) estimates construction will be complete by early 2024.
The new campus will have 16 medical/surgical beds with private bathrooms including 12 general care rooms, two specialty/advanced care rooms and two airborne isolation rooms. Additionally, the hospital will include two trauma rooms, six treatment rooms, a surgical suite, an operating room, a procedure room and an inpatient pharmacy.
Outpatient services will include wound care with a hyperbaric suite, imaging suite, CT scanner, 3D mammography, MRI and ultrasound, a clinical laboratory and cardiopulmonary services.
A free-standing EMS facility and helipad for emergency medical air transport will be built adjacent to the hospital.
Scott Swift, hospital board vice president, said, “We’re very excited to finally be in the construction phase for the new hospital, and we are thankful to our community for their patience while the project was being planned and designed. We, as a board, will continue to monitor the progress and seek out new opportunities to be cost-effective, while delivering a quality, modern facility to our residents, patients, and staff.”
The hospital secured the last $28 million from the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union on Aug. 1. Together with the hospital’s portion of $17 million, the total project is $45 million which includes the building, furnishings and equipment as well as demolition of the current hospital. The groundbreaking was held Aug. 31.
The hospital is at 305 N. McKinney St.
