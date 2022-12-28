SWEENY — Despite the drizzling rain, about 75 people attended the Wreaths Across America event at Sweeny Community Cemetery on Dec. 17.
“It went good even though it was drizzling rain off and on. We was going to do it rain or shine. It didn’t make any difference,” said Glenn James, commander for West Brazos Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8551 in Sweeny.
The ceremony began with a welcome by master of ceremonies Tim Pettigrew, president of the Sweeny Community Cemetery Association. Boy Scout Troop 560 posted the U.S. and Texas flags. The VFW posted the service flags and then the ceremonial wreaths were arranged under the flags, including one for soldiers who were Prisoners of War or Missing in Action, the Gold Star Mother’s Wreath, Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Space Force.
“We had such a nice ceremony,” Pettigrew said. “I have a brass bell, and I would ring the bell when we placed each ceremonial wreath. It was a very nice ceremony. We’ve started a really good tradition.”
James and Pettigrew began the new tradition two years ago.
“I just happened to read an article about it. It really touched my heart,” Pettigrew said.
The “it” Pettigrew is referring to is Wreaths Across America. The idea was born in Maine when a company called Worcester Wreath discovered it had a surplus of wreaths at the end of the holiday season. The company’s owner decided to take the wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to honor the veterans buried in the oldest part, the section with the fewest visitors.
Volunteers from the local American Legion and VFW posts decorated each wreath with red bows, and members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C., helped to organize the wreath-laying, which included a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Worcester made it an annual event.
Each year, the wreath-laying event passed with little news coverage until 2005 when a photograph of the cemetery, blanketed in snow, showed thousands of headstones marked with a green wreath and a red bow. The image went viral and so did the event.
In 2007, Wreaths Across America formed a nonprofit organization. A website was created as was a coordinated effort to honor all veterans with wreaths at the holidays. By 2008, more than 300 locations were holding wreath-laying ceremonies. On Dec. 13, 2008, the U.S. Congress designated that date as Wreaths Across America Day.
Since then, the idea has spread to the Pearl Harbor Memorial, Valley Forge, overseas cemeteries in foreign lands and the sites of the 9/11 tragedies. There’s even a curriculum for every grade level on the wreathsacrossamerica.org website.
The annual, national wreath-laying events are held the second or third Saturday of December.
When Pettigrew and James decided to start the wreath-laying tradition in Sweeny, they had to figure out how many graves belonged to veterans. The number was startling. The Sweeny Community Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 360 veterans, Pettigrew said.
“We have about 3,400 people in Sweeny,” he said. “As far as percentages go, we have more veterans buried in Sweeny than any other town in Brazoria County.”
In addition, he said, “We’re the only cemetery in the state of Texas that has an unknown soldier buried in it.” See Page 2 of this issue of West Brazos Weekly to learn about this soldier’s story.
The cemetery association agreed to allocate funds for the wreaths for two years. The Sweeny VFW post will begin fundraising and pay for the wreaths in 2023.
“Next year, starting in October, we will be taking donations for the Wreaths Across America to honor the veterans that’s deceased,” James said. “I’m 74 years old, and here I am starting this project. I want to continue doing this as long as I can.”
