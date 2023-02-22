Leeda Wood, Sweeny Community Hospital Auxiliary secretary and hospital board member, holds up a raffle gift basket during the auxiliary’s first Pink Lady Luncheon since COVID-19. Hospital CEO Kelly Park and Marketing Director Kari Schroeter assisted with emcee duties.
Sweeny Community Hospital Auxiliary members sat for a quick photo during the Pink Lady Luncheon and style show Feb. 10. Standing are Mary Wright; Treasurer Dani Mikel; Nancy Harvey; President Linda Hensley; First Vice President Wanda Johnston; and Margo Masters. Seated are Secretary Leeda Wood; Second Vice President Pat Ferguson; Historian Sandy Mennel; Parliamentarian Evelyn Thompson and Carolyn Landreneau.
SWEENY — The Sweeny Pink Lady Luncheon returned from the pandemic with a sold-out event.
The individually decorated tables were bathed in Valentine-themed décor, and the crowd was treated to lunch, dessert and a style show by Madeline’s Boutique of West Columbia.
Sweeny Community Hospital CEO Kelly Park welcomed the crowd back after a three-year absence and thanked the auxiliary for their support of more than 30 years. Hospital Marketing Director Kari Schroeter said the new hospital, currently under construction, will feature a new gift shop for the auxiliary.
“We can’t say thank you enough for what they do for the hospital,” Schroeter said. “They completely manage the gift shop all on their own.”
The highlight of the luncheon was the style show. Modeling designs from Madeline’s Boutique were local ladies Janel Trahan McCallister, Sarah Hebert, Janet Kelley Dawes, Stephany Miller, Stephanie Crowder and Crystal Carr Womack.
