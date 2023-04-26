Ariyana Campbell was named Sweeny Pride Day 2023 Pageant Queen. First runner-up was Brenyea Johnson. Second runner-up and Miss Congeniality was Kennedi James. Miss Photogenic was Alecia King. Tayshaun Lang was named Best Beau.
Rowan Weston won Mini Mister King in the Sweeny Pride Day 2023 Pageant. First runner-up was Joshua Watkins.
Contributed photo
SWEENY — Annual Pride Day celebrations are underway. The citywide cleanup is over, and the queen and her court were announced at a pageant April 15 and are readying for all the festivities set for May 6.
The 2023 Sweeny Pride Day queen is Ariyana Campbell. As queen, Campbell will receive a $500 scholarship. First runner-up was Brenyea Johnson. Second runner-up and Miss Congeniality were won by Kennedi James. Miss Photogenic was Alecia King. Tayshaun Lang was named Best Beau.
Baylee Watkins was crowned Junior Queen.
Callan Weston was named Little Mister King, and Londyn Erevia was named Little Miss Queen. First runner-up for Little Miss Queen was Annie Wiggleton, and second runner-up was McKenzie Wiggleton.
Rowan Weston won Mini Mister King. First runner-up was Joshua Watkins.
Kinzlee Faulk won Mini Miss Queen, and first runner-up was Paris Erevia. Second runner-up was Brynne Bell.
Pride Day is sponsored by Sweeny Beautification. To participate, find forms for the cookoff, vendors, parade and the baby contest on the group’s Facebook page. Email questions to keepsweenybeautiful@gmail.com.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
