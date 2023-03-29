SWEENY — Sweeny United, a Christian organization that desires to share God’s love by completing exterior home improvement projects for elderly, disabled and disadvantaged homeowners who reside within the boundaries of Sweeny ISD, is looking for student and adult volunteers to do yard work, make exterior repairs and paint homes.
Students are eligible to volunteer upon completion of sixth grade. Student volunteers receive safety training, are led by caring adults and have the opportunity to learn new skills while experiencing the joys of helping others.
Breakfast and lunch are provided each day, and students who register by May 5 receive a T-shirt.
Other benefits include the opportunity to sign up and work with friends. Students are given certificates of participation to document community service to fulfill requirements for school organizations and to help with scholarships and college applications.
Students should apply online at sweenyunited.org. The application requires medical information and electronic signatures to be provided by parents.
Sweeny United also needs worksites. Homeowners can learn about the requirements for projects and apply at sweenyunited.org. Additionally, paper applications are available at Sweeny City Hall and at many local churches. Homeowner applications are due May 5.
