Texas Historical Commission Honors Chesney’s Jewelry

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chesney’s Jewelry, in West Columbia, was recently honored by the Texas Historical Commission as a Texas Treasure Business because it has been in continuous operation for more than 50 years. In fact, Chesney’s will celebrate 99 years on Aug. 10. Loggins invites everyone to see the award and celebrate with her at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 19. Refreshments provided.
WEST COLUMBIA — Chesney’s Jewelry owner Donna Loggins is being honored by the Texas Historical Commission as a Texas Treasure for continually operating a business for more than 50 years. In fact, Loggins will celebrate 99 years on Aug. 10, the date her parents, Ernest and Virginia Chesney, opened for business. The couple expanded on Feb. 19, 1940, when they opened the doors to their new location, where Chesney’s Jewelry stands today, at 241 E. Brazos Ave.
“After the store was open for 50 years, then 75 years, it became a dream to keep it open as long as possible,” Loggins said.
“I am very proud of my sister for keeping our parents’ dream and livelihood going strong through the years,” said Patricia “Tissie” Schwebel, Loggin’s sister. Schwebel nominated Chesney’s for the Texas Treasure Award with help from Brazoria County Historical Commission Chairperson and Columbia High School alum Cynthia Ericson.
“Cindi helped me. I had to write a history of the store and sent in pictures of mama and daddy in the store,” she said. Part of that history included the receipt for $325 for the purchase of the store by Ernest Chesney, to his stepfather, T.H. Causey, in 1924.
The Chesneys married six years later and lived in the back of the old store. Ernest Chesney died in 1966, but Virginia Chesney continued running the store, with Loggins, until she retired in 1977. She sold the store to her daughter and her husband, Burch Loggins. The building has remained much the same — jewelry is the main business along with jewelry repair and gifts. Gift wrapping is part of the service. Donna Loggins now runs the store with daughter-in-law, Lynn Setzer Loggins.
Loggins invites everyone to see the award and celebrate with her on Friday, May 19 at 2 p.m. Refreshments provided.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.