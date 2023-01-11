When we wrote a couple weeks back about the great vibe small business operators have in West Columbia, we missed one new store that recently opened — and its owner affirms that vibe is something special.
Corrie Gibson opened Gypsy Treasure downtown in mid-November at 518 S. 17th St. There already are more than 30 vendors signed up for space, Gibson said. Some are operating on commission and some have rented booth spots, she said. Almost all are using the space for what has become commonly called their side hustles.
Unlike the antique mall that opened around the same time, Not Forgotten, Gypsy Treasure handles the selling for its vendors.
“A lot of people just have busy lives,” Gibson said. “They have kids, they have to take care of elderly parents, or people need to make a living and this is their side money. For this, they’re paying for their booth spots and then not having to stay at the spots. So they can go be with their families or work their jobs, whatever it is. I’m available, so I can just sell it for them.”
While the businesses are similar, she doesn’t consider Gypsy Treasure to be in competition with any other West Columbia shops.
“If there was 20 in our town, I would shop at all 20,” Gibson said. “It’s all about having that unique item that someone collects. So it’s not really about competition, where one is better than the other. I think they’re all amazing and they all have something someone collects.”
Gibson’s timing for opening the storefront couldn’t have been better, she said. Christmas shoppers have kept the space hopping through its first six weeks among people seeking gifts and stocking stuffers.
Along with its crafters and those selling refinished furniture, paintings and other unique items, two food businesses have proven popular — a candy maker and a man who makes a less sweet version of kettle corn. There also is what Gibson calls the “library,” which features roughly 7,000 titles selling at $1 for paperback and $2 for hardback.
Gypsy Treasure has been a few years in the making but a longtime dream, the West Columbia native said. She moved back to her hometown 15 years back after having moved to Nashville, then retired four years ago.
“This is something we always wanted to do, some sort of vintage, antique,” she said.
All that has been accomplished by Gypsy Treasure so far is “just the beginning,” Gibson said.
“We appreciate everybody that’s already been coming and it’s just been great support in the community,” she said. “We enjoy looking forward to meeting all the new people and new vendors coming.”
The store moved to its post-holiday hours this week and will be open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
