West Brazos Junior High School Principal Jeff Kinney dressed as the Elf on the Shelf and surprised students Dec. 15. He could be found sitting on the school marquee, hiding behind a Christmas tree and in this display case.
West Brazos Junior High School Principal Jeff Kinney dressed as the Elf on the Shelf and surprised students Dec. 15. He could be found sitting on the school marquee, hiding behind a Christmas tree and in this display case.
BRAZORIA — West Brazos Junior High students paid good money to throw a pie in the face of band director Jared Hackett, but it was all for a good cause. The National Junior Honor Society event raised $524.57 for the Brazoria County Alliance for Children.
NJHS Sponsor Leilani Culpepper said she is proud of the organization, which chose the alliance to support with the fundraiser.
The culmination, the pie in the face, came during an academic pep rally Dec. 15. Culpepper said the pep rally highlighted positive student behaviors.
“School has been rough for kids coming back from COVID. Kids are understanding that grades are as important as attendance. It’s been a work in progress,” she said. “We want kids to want to come to school. They got used to being at home.”
Culpepper said businesses have given her a lot of good feedback about the Positive Behavior Intervention System that the junior high uses to encourage good behavior. Companies donated tickets, gift cards and cash for student giveaways.
She said PBIS is working.
“Discipline problems have been cut dramatically from last year,” Culpepper said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.