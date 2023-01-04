WEST COLUMBIA — For two years, Shana Burton has taken care of dogs and cats roaming the streets as the West Columbia Animal Control Officer. During that time, she has had support from the city, her coworkers at the police department and a very dedicated resident, Gerald “Jerry” Norman.
“Every time I posted that I needed something, he was usually the one to get it,” she said, remembering Norman’s kindnesses. Norman was the benefactor behind many emergency vet visits, food and litter.
“He was a reliable ally for our shelter and its needs,” she said. “His kindness and generosity will always be remembered.”
Sadly, Norman passed away Nov. 28 at the age of 48. His obituary stressed Norman’s love for animals:
“He had a generous and caring heart as big as Texas and never met a stranger. He had a love for dogs and would take every opportunity to befriend them and love on them. He donated generously to many charities that involved helping people and animals in need.”
The obituary also asked Norman’s friends to donate to the West Columbia Animal Shelter in his memory. Burton said she has received more than $600 so far in the form of cash, checks and donations through PayPal. Burton also has an Amazon Wish List available.
Burton said the wish list is updated daily with anything the pets require.
