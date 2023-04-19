WEST COLUMBIA — The 68th annual San Jacinto Festival celebrating Texans’ victory over Mexico at the Battle of San Jacinto is set for Friday and Saturday. The West Columbia Chamber of Commerce is the sponsor, and CEO and President LaBonne Casey said the city is ready for a good time.
“The phones at the chamber office have been ringing off the hook for weeks with people wanting a booth, a sponsorship, a raffle ticket, you name it,” she said. “We’re inviting everyone in to celebrate the victory at San Jacinto with small-town flair in the capital of the First Republic of Texas.”
American Legion Post Commander Sandy Weems said the Legion Hall and grounds are looking good after volunteers from the Warrior’s Refuge helped at the Veterans’ Memorial by removing old shrubbery and replacing it with new landscaping. Also, part of the sewer lines collapsed last week and contractors were repairing and upgrading the pipes. Weems said all the work should be complete in plenty of time for San Jacinto festivities.
The two-day festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday with free activities at the KidZone on the grounds of the Legion Hall, and Trade Days begins next door at the Civic Center parking lot.
KidZone
KidZone Chair Beth Crutcher said the free entertainment area is open from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We ask the local churches and some of the daycares and even the soccer club to participate in hosting an event for the kids where there are fun things for them to do,” she said. “We always set up right behind the civic center building. The kids can play as much as they want. We’re going to have sack races, tic tac toe. West Brazos Soccer Club is going to have some type of soccer games. First Baptist Church is having a blow-up hoop mania. All KidZone activities are free.
Live entertainment
Andi Holleman will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holleman plays Texas dance halls including Gruene and the Fiesta Event in San Antonio. She will be followed by headliner Larry Joe Taylor from 7 to 9 p.m. Taylor is a seasoned singer and songwriter who draws 75,000 people to his annual Texas Music Festival at his Melody Mountain Ranch in Stephenville.
Both live music events are free and take place at the Sands Weems Pavilion at the American Legion Hall, 219 Veteran’s Memorial Park Drive.
Barbecue cook-off
A barbecue cookoff begins at 6 p.m. Friday and will be behind Prosperity Bank in the parking lot. The cook-off continues through Saturday with awards announced at 5 p.m. at the Sands Weems Pavilion stage.
Barbecue cook-off chair Sheree Nesrsta said last year the event had 35 teams competing and she expects about the same numbers this year. Entries are still coming in. Cook-off categories are brisket ($1,000 for first place), chicken and ribs. Friday night will start off with two cash events, a $20 cash Chef’s Choice and a Happy Hour drink for $20. To enter the cook-off, call the chamber or Nesrsta at 979-299-8949.
Parade
Parade Chairwoman Michelle Hatch said the construction around Columbia High School necessitated a change in the parade route this year. To ensure everyone’s safety, the staging area will be at Griggs Field.
“With all the construction and the congestion around the high school and the Civic Center, we’re changing the parade route,” Hatch said.
After meetings with Police Chief Paul Odin, the festival committee chose to move the staging area to Griggs Field from the Columbia High School student parking lot.
Hatch said the parade will start at 10 a.m. From Griggs Field on Loggins Drive, the parade will turn onto Roughneck Drive, then right onto South 17th Street, right onto Brazos Avenue, right onto South 13th Street, right onto East Bernard Street and end at Heritage Hall.
The parade theme is “Honor Your Past,” and parade entrants are asked to decorate in red, white and blue. There is no fee to enter. Contact Hatch for an entry form and rules at 979-319-6801.
Belle of the Brazos
Belle of the Brazos chairwoman Jana Reid said 10 girls are signed up to compete for the crown this year, and seven girls will vie for the title of Little Belle. Belle candidates are Adasyn Bailey, Demye Bellard, Lela Erwin, Hailey Hutchins, Alyssa Lewis, Ashlee Rosas, Aubree Smith, Sydney Sorensen, Karyn Tison and Evelyn Wallace. Little Belle candidates are Giatta Bellard, Emma Sue Cloudt, Raven Coomer, Cammie Lancaster, Hartlee Raynor, Raylie Ryan and Baylee Yaws.
All the belle candidates participated in a style show April 14 at First Baptist Church. Candidates modeled clothing from area retailers and provided desserts, which their escorts served to the audience.
The coronation of the belles will take place at the Sands Weems Pavilion at the American Legion Hall at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Belle of the Brazos winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship. The girls’ escorts are eligible to win a $500 scholarship. The event is sponsored by Harts Automotive.
There’s more
Saturday events include the fourth annual Grit Fitness 5K Run, 5K Walk and Kids 1K run at Hanson Riverside County Park. Runners meet at 6:30 a.m. Preregister online at gritfitnessocr.com or on-site at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $39 for adults and $29 for kids.
Find local, homemade goodies at Trade Days in and outside the Civic Center from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Food truck vendors will be behind Prosperity Bank on Saturday. Participating food trucks include Kowboy’s Kettle Korn, Gelu Italian Ice, Juanito’s Taco Express, Lucy’s Sips and Sweets and Hellkatt’s Kitchen. Vendors interested in participating should call Dianne Holleman at the chamber.
Local entertainment will take the stage at the Sands Weems Pavilion from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Find the beer garden inside the fence at the American Legion Hall grounds Friday and Saturday.
The chamber is raffling a 2023 Polaris Ranger SP 570. Tickets are $20 or six for $100. Drawing will be at 5 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, call 979-345-3921 or pick them up at the chamber office.
For information about any of these events, call the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce at 979-345-3921.
