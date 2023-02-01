WEST COLUMBIA — The West Columbia Chamber of Commerce will treat stakeholders to a state of the community breakfast with its annual Vision event Tuesday.
Chamber CEO and President LaBonne Casey said Vision 2023 will be an uplifting experience.
“West Columbia is experiencing exciting times with rapid growth, and we’ll need everyone’s help to author our future,” she said.
The breakfast meeting will be highlighted by a report from Mayor Laurie Kincannon, who will speak about the importance of the tourism industry in Texas and how to channel those dollars to historic West Columbia — the first capital of the Republic of Texas.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steve Galloway will speak about the progress of a $79 million bond to rebuild Columbia High School.
Sweeny Community Hospital will update attendees on the progress of the new facility being constructed and new services at the hospital and at the satellite clinic and lab in West Columbia.
In addition, Casey will discuss chamber projects such as San Jacinto Day festivities and the recent Light Up the First Capitol event, and the Legacy Awards will be presented to a man and woman who have spent a lifetime giving of themselves for the good of West Columbia.
Casey said last year the event drew 75 people, and she hopes to have 100 this year. Sponsors of the event are Cornerstone Realtors, Hagan Insurance Agency and Sweeny Community Hospital.
The breakfast is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave. There is no fee to attend, and reservations are not required. For information, call 979-345-3921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.