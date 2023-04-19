WEST COLUMBIA — West Columbia Rotary members are in high gear preparing for the club’s 47th annual Shrimp Boil, Fish Fry & Auction set for San Jacinto Day weekend, on Saturday.
Rotary President Pecos Beal said, “We’re hoping for a good turnout on the 22nd. We will have plenty of shrimp and fish ready to go.”
Beal said Quentin Fojtik made warming boxes to keep the food warm and crispy so people in line at 11 a.m. will be served quickly. The warming boxes will help Rotarians keep up with demand.
“There’s not a problem that Quentin can’t solve,” Beal said. “It’s always been a struggle, because you didn’t want to cook too early.”
Rotary uses the funds raised for from the lunch plates and auction to give away $6,000 worth of scholarships each year. Last year’s scholarship winners were: Nahomi Garcia, Yuleni Angeles and Braylynn Henderson.
In addition, about $10,000 is set aside for Columbia United to repair homes in the West Columbia area each summer. The club annually sponsors the Boy Scouts, the spring and fall city-wide cleanups and other civic projects. In 2013, Rotary completed its promise to donate $50,000 to Columbia Heritage Foundation to renovate its auditorium.
Auction chairman Billy Jenn said the auction includes hundreds of items including Houston Astros memorabilia.
Lunch tickets are $20 and include a plate heaping with shrimp, fish, and sides. Purchase tickets at Prosperity Bank in West Columbia or from any Rotarian.
The community is invited to eat at the Sands Weems Memorial Pavilion at the American Legion Hall grounds, 219 Veterans Memorial Park Drive, or drive by and pick up plates to go from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Vehicles should drive east on Jefferson and stop at the tents at the back gate for to-go plates.
