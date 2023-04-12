APRIL 12
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Storytime
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Spring Fling
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily thropugh May 7 at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Quintana sanctuaries, 814 N. Lamar, Quintana. Volunteers and staff provide local birding information, bird checklists, sell snacks, post the daily bird list on the whiteboard and help identify birds for novice birders. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
PEOPLE’S CHOICE ART EXHIBIT
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Visitors will vote on their favorite works by Brazosport Art League members through May 6. Winners receive cash prizes. Call 979-265-7661.
APRIL 13
GRIT GAMES KIDS
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grit Fitness, 431 S. 17th St., West Columbia. Athletic event for kids 5-13. Strength, speed and an obstacle course race. 979-417-1627.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION BANQUET
6 p.m. social hour, 6:45 p.m. dinner at Lake Jackson Civic Center Ballroom, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. The 100 Club honors Brazoria County law enforcement. Announcement of 2022 Officer of the Year. Proceeds benefit scholarships for children of law enforcement. Tickets $60, tables of eight $500. Corporate sponsors are: 16 tickets $2,000, 14 tickets $1,500 and 20 tickets $1,000. Contact Susan Golden at 979-236-8749, email 100clubofbrazoriacounty@gmail.com or visit www.100clubofbrazoriacounty.com.
2023 BCFA Membership Meal
7 p.m. at the auditorium at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. $45 for Annual Membership, $400 for Lifetime Membership. Register online for your membership at www.bcfa.org or pay at the door. Call 979-849-6416.
FENTANYL AWARENESS
6:30 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Learn about the dangers of Fentanyl. Call 979-345-3921.
APRIL 14
BYRD BROTHERS OPEN HOUSE
5 to 6:30 p.m. at Byrd Brothers HVAC, 101 Sixth St., Sweeny. Ribbon-cutting, refreshments and door prizes. Call 979-548-3249.
BRAZORIA COUNTY RETIRED TEACHER ASSOCIATION
11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. The program will be a style show presented by Madeline’s Boutique in West Columbia. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Crafty Readers
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. “Raybot & Weebot” by Adam F. Watkins. Call 979-798-2372.
Brazosport College Choir Concert
8 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission; no ticket needed. Call 979-230-3156.
Anna in the Tropics
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. It is 1929 in Ybor City, Florida. A Cuban-American family working in a cigar factory eagerly awaits the arrival of their new lector, Juan Julian, who has been hired to read to the family during their long days of rolling cigars. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students.
APRIL 15
LIVE AUCTION
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Pavilion, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. Benefits Friends of the West Columbia Little League. Call 979-345-9321.
BOBBY REED’S REUNION SHOW
7 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center Theatre, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bobby Reed’s Lake Theatre Reunion Show featuring the Hello Texas Band; Jody Cameron, Bone Yard, Jim Black, Bad Bob, Larry Schoppe and Brett Bousley. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Bobbyreedevents.com or call 979-482-0915.
Family Fun Day
10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Join us for DIY crazy slime. Call 979-345-3394.
BAM! Brazosport Arts in Media Festival
10 a.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Showcasing animation and short films created by high school and university students from across the globe. Free workshops. Information at www.bam-festival.org.
APRIL 18
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
“Trailblazer of Heavens: Caroline Hershel”
7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and younger. Call 979-265-7661.
APRIL 19
Preschool Storytime
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
APRIL 20
BINGO
5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. play begins at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. 979-798-1666.
