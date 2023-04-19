APRIL 19
Preschool Storytime
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
APRIL 20
BINGO
5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. play begins at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. 979-798-1666.
POLITICAL FORUM
6:30 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Conference Room, 209 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. Hear from candidates for Brazoria City Council, Columbia-Brazoria ISD board of trustees and the Brazos River Harbor Navigation District (Port Freeport). Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call 979-798-6100.
Family Gardening Club
6 to 7 p.m at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Learn some helpful gardening tips. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
CEMETERY ANNUAL BOARD MEETING
6 p.m. in the Columbia Historical Museum conference room, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Annual meeting of the Columbia Cemetery Association Board of Trustees. Anyone who owns a burial plot at Columbia Cemetery is invited to attend. New slate of officers will be installed; new board members will be voted on. Call 979-418-1410.
APRIL 21
KID ZONE
4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Complex, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Kids play free as part of the San Jacinto Day Festival. Call 979-345-3921.
TRADE DAYS SAN JACINTO FESTIVAL
4 to 7:30 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center and American Legion Complex, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Vendors will be set up inside the Civic Center and outdoors at the American Legion Complex. Call 979-345-3921.
SAN JACINTO FESTIVAL BBQ COOK-OFF
5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. $1,000 to first place brisket. Paying top three in brisket, chicken and ribs. 5:30 p.m. Head cooks meeting, 7 p.m. Chef’s Anything Goes, 8 p.m. Happy Hour. Call 979-345-3921.
SAN JACINTO FESTIVAL ENTERTAINMENT
5 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 214 Veterans Drive, West Columbia. 5 to 7 p.m. live music by Andi Holloman; 7 to 9 p.m. live music by Larry Jo Taylor, sponsored by Waste Connections. Plus food and more. Call 979-345-3921.
Aggie Muster 2023
6:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Brazoria County A&M Club honors fellow Aggies who have passed away during the year. Guest speaker state Rep. Cody Vasut. Call Reagan Martin at 979-299-9036.
APRIL 22
WEST COLUMBIA ROTARY FUNDRAISER
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sands Weems Memorial Pavilion, 213 N. 14th St., West Columbia. $20 plates. Shrimp boil, fish fry and live auction. Benefits student scholarships, Columbia United, Boy Scouts and other community projects. Call 979-481-0988.
5K, KIDS 1K TRAIL RACE
6:30 a.m. at Hanson Riverside Park, 18499 Highway 35, West Columbia. Fourth annual Grit Fitness 5K and Kids 1K are part of West Columbia’s San Jacinto Festival. Registration begins 6:30 a.m. Kids 1K begins 7:15 a.m. 5K begins 7:30 a.m. 5K walk begins 7:35 a.m. Costs vary. Swag bag available. Awards for first, second and third place as well as age groups. Call 979-417-1627.
SAN JACINTO DAY PARADE
10 a.m. San Jacinto Day Parade stages at the Columbia High School parking lot off Roughneck Drive, winds down 17th Street to Brazos Avenue and ends at Veterans Memorial Drive. Call 979-345-3921.
TRADE DAYS SAN JACINTO FESTIVAL
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Vendors will be set up inside the Civic Center and outdoors at the American Legion Complex during the city’s annual tribute, San Jacinto Festival, to Texas’ defeat of the Mexican Army in 1836. Call 979-345-3921.
BELLE OF THE BRAZOS CORONATION
11 a.m. at American Legion Hall Sands Weems Pavilion, 219 Veterans Park Dr., West Columbia. 2023 Belle of the Brazos will be crowned. Call 979-345-3921.
KID ZONE
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Complex, 219 Veterans Park Dr., West Columbia. Kids play free as part of the San Jacinto Day Festival. Call 979-345-3921.
BRAZORIA BOXING ACADEMY FUNDRAISER
11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Brazoria American Legion Hall, 203 E. Bernard St., Brazoria. Selling T-shirts, hats, vendor market, bouncy houses, pulled pork sandwiches, live and silent auctions, 50/50, gun and brown bag raffles. 979-308-1120
EDUCATORS BANQUET
6 p.m. Greater Mount Zion Event Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. The Educators 500 Club of Brazoria County will host its 36th annual Scholarship Banquet. Tickets $40 adult, $20 youth, available by calling 979-417-3452 or 979-236-0830.
APRIL 23
ST. PAUL MISSIONARY BAPTIST APPRECIATION SERVICE
9:30 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 9302 CR 318, Brazoria. Celebrate 34 years with Pastor L.C. Dews and Lady Willie Dews. Morning spealer the Rev. Arthur Ferguson of St. Paul AME Church, West Columbia. Evening service at 3 p.m. guest speaker is the Rev. Joseph Mayes of Mt. Pisgah MBC of Angleton. Call 979-964-3462.
2ND BOSS HOG OPEN TOURNAMENT
3 p.m. weigh-in at West of the Brazos Bar & Grill, 23220 Highway 36, Damon. $325 per team. Teams of up to four people compete for the main pot for heaviest three hogs. Side pots $50 each for heaviest hog, longest tusk and smallest hog. $25 side pot for biggest raccoon. Contact Colton for questions at 979-549-2628.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.