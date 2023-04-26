APRIL 26
Preschool Storytime
11 a.m to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
APRIL 27
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
9 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Food distribution of fish, fruits, vegetables and more. 979-798-8362
BINGO
5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
FEED MY LAMBS PLANNING MEETING
6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. All are welcome to the first planning meeting to begin planning to feed children during the summer. Call 979-799-8036.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
APRIL 28
SWING FOR THE STARS GOLF TOURNEY
7:30 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. tee-off at West Brazos Golf Center, 4199 CR 507, Brazoria. Fundraiser of the Sweeny Community Hospital Development Foundation and sponsored by Phillips 66. Contact Kari Schroeter at 979-548-1877 or kschroeter@sweenyhospital.org to register.
Jazz Band and Jazz Singers Concert
7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156.
Planetarium Show
7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. PRESENTING “Trailblazer of Heavens: Caroline Hershel.” Members free, $5 nonmembers, and $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Art League People’s Choice Reception
6:30 to 8 p.m. in the gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Public welcome. Winners announced during reception. Call 979-265-7661.
APRIL 29
19th RIVER’S END VFD BBQ COOK-OFF
11 a.m. River’s End Fire Station #1, 12070 FM 2918, Brazoria. Brisket plates $15 each. Cook-off judging starts at 11 a.m. for beef fajitas, chicken, pork ribs, brisket and beans. Live auction and awards at 3 p.m. Silent auction ends at 3:30 p.m. Raffle drawings. For entry forms, rules, visit www.revfd.com or call Johnnie at 979-418-7007, Tracy at 979-482-4626 or Al Roth at 979-235-0010.
SWEENY HIGH 50+ REUNION
10 a.m. at First Methodist Church Family Life Center, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. Reunion for Sweeny graduates who are 50 years or more out of high school. Register at Sweeny High School Alumni Facebook group. $25 per person.
FISH FRY
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Broad Street and East Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. Takeout dinners only for $15. All proceeds are for scholarships for Columbia High School seniors and humanitarian projects. Call Janet Wilson at 979-345-2808 or Jeanie Cobb at 979-864-6114.
Family Saturday Social
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Fort-building fun. Call 979-548-2567.
Migration Celebration
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, 6801 CR 306, Brazoria. Butterfly encounter, raptor experience, marsh buggy tour, archery and rifle shooting, van tours, kayaking, nature activities, exhibitors, food trucks and “Birds of Prey” show. Visit migrationcelebration.org.
SUMMER JOB HIRING EVENT
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Workforce Solutions, 206 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Ages 16 to 24 years old welcome to connect with employers who will be on site and have jobs to fill. Contact 979-297-6400 or lakejackson@wrksolutions.com.
Teen Advisory Board
3 to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teen volunteer opportunities. Call 979-798-2372.
Old Guy Surf Reunion
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Join Texas surfers as they honor those who have gone before. Vendors, food trucks, music, silent auction, bake sale, kids activities, paddle out and bonfire. Free to public. Call 979-233-1531.
APRIL 30
ST. JOSEPH’S BAZAAR
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s on the Brazos Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Live auction, bake sale, cake walk, bingo, kolaches, kids games, silent auction, $15 barbecue plates; dine in or to-go. Call 979-798-2288.
Migration Celebration
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, 6801 CR 306, Brazoria. Butterfly encounter, raptor experience, marsh buggy tour, archery and rifle shooting, van tours, kayaking, nature activities, exhibitors, food trucks and “Birds of Prey” show. Visit migrationcelebration.org.
MAY 2
Planetarium Show
7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Legends of the Sun, Moon and Eclipse.” Ancient cultures told legends regarding the sun, moon and eclipse as they attempted to explain and understand celestial phenomena. Members free, $5 nonmembers, $3 children 12 and under. Call 979-265-7661.
MAY 4
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER
Noon, Capitol of Texas Park, 100 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Gather at the park to pray. 979-345-3921
BINGO
5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first number called at West Brazos KC #8548, 20632 Highway 36, 2 miles north of Brazoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $2,500 jackpot. Free drawings every bingo. Call 979-798-1666.
MAY 5
Derby Watch Party
2 p.m. at Courtyard By Marriott, 159 Highway 288, Lake Jackson. Wear your best derby attire for a chance to win great prizes. Try your luck at other games for a chance to win other prizes. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchase at www.bgcbrazoria.org; sponsorship opportunities available. Fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County. Email at anewman@bgcbrazoria.org.
MAY 13
Women’s Day Of Reflection And Prayer
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. A day of reflecting on your faith and how your hands touch lives; lunch provided and free to public. Call 979-798-2288.
MAY 27
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. Free event for information and resources from local community partners with kid activities, food, and more. Email Kenetra Bennett at kbennett@sohmission.org.
